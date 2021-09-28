HOUSTON, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has 25 lawyers representing a wide variety of practice areas on the 2021 Texas Super Lawyers list, which includes some of the top lawyers in the state.
Of those honored, four Greenberg Traurig lawyers also earned recognition on Super Lawyers' supplemental "Top Lists." Mary-Olga Lovett, the firm's Senior Vice President, and Shareholder Michael L. Burnett were named among the Top 100 Houston Lawyers. Additionally, Shareholders Elizabeth "Heidi" Bloch and Kendyl T. Hanks were selected as Top 50 Women Lawyers and Top 50 Lawyers in Central/West Texas.
Only the top 5% of Texas lawyers are chosen each year through the patented multiphase peer-review process Super Lawyers developed, according to its website. The publication is reported as one of the nation's most respected legal guides.
"Congratulations to all the lawyers recognized by Texas Super Lawyers, especially my Greenberg Traurig colleagues," Lovett said. "These individual recognitions are well-earned and are emblematic of each lawyer's commitment to honing their craft and delivering innovative solutions for clients. The number of Greenberg Traurig lawyers recognized also showcases the caliber of lawyers at our firm and in Texas."
Austin Lawyers Listed
- -Elizabeth "Heidi" Bloch – Appellate
- -Gregory J. Casas – Antitrust Litigation
- -Kyle K. Fox – Business Corporate
- -Elizabeth Ross Hadley – Legislative & Government Affairs
- -Kendyl T. Hanks – Appellate
- -Dale Wainwright – Appellate
- -Charles "Skip" Watson – Appellate
Dallas Lawyers Listed
- -Lou Ann Brunenn – Banking
- -Joseph F. Coniglio – Health Care
- -Jordan W. Cowman – Employment & Labor
- -Karl G. Dial – Business Litigation
- -Christopher M. LaVigne– Business Litigation
- -Michael L. Malone – Health Care
- -William Stark – Business Litigation
- -Labry Welty – Tax
Houston Lawyers Listed
- -Christopher L. Bell – Environmental
- -Francis R. Bradley III – Banking
- -Michael L. Burnett – Construction Litigation
- -Roland Garcia – Business Litigation
- -Shari L. Heyen – Creditor Debtor Rights
- -James R. Leahy – Business Litigation
- -Mary-Olga Lovett – Business Litigation
- -Dwayne L. Mason – Intellectual Property (IP) Litigation
- -Kent Newsome – Real Estate
- -Shira R. Yoshor – Employment Litigation: Defense
Super Lawyers, a Thomson Reuters business, is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The annual selections are made using a process that includes a statewide survey of lawyers, an independent research evaluation of candidates and peer-reviews by practice area. The complete list is available at http://www.superlawyers.com
About Greenberg Traurig, LLP – Texas: Texas is important to Greenberg Traurig, LLP and part of its history. With approximately 130 Texas lawyers in Austin, Dallas, and Houston, Greenberg Traurig has deep roots in the Texas business, legal, and governmental communities. Greenberg Traurig Texas works with clients to address their interdisciplinary legal needs across the state utilizing the firm's global platform. The Texas attorneys are experienced in industries key to the state's future, including: aviation, chemicals, construction, education, energy and natural resources, financial institutions, health care, hedge funds, hospitality, infrastructure, insurance, media, medical devices, pharmaceutical and biotechnology, real estate, retail, sports, technology and software, telecommunications, transportation, and video games and esports.
About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GT) has approximately 2,300 attorneys in 40 locations in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. GT has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, diversity, and innovation, and is consistently among the largest firms in the U.S. on the Law360 400 and among the Top 20 on the Am Law Global 100. The firm is net carbon neutral with respect to its office energy usage and Mansfield Rule 4.0 Plus Certified. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com
