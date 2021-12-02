HOUSTON, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- To accommodate its fast-growing international portfolio, Meridian Adhesives Group (Meridian) announced today the strategic relocation of its corporate headquarters to Houston, Texas.
Founded in 2018, Meridian Adhesives Group has become a leader in the global adhesives market. The company's most recent acquisition in early September brought Meridian's portfolio to a total of 14 international adhesive companies with additional acquisitions pending.
The move to the Houston headquarters strategically positions the company to better support its integrated global activities and corporate leadership.
"With the exceptional growth of our integrated portfolio, Houston is the ideal location for our corporate headquarters as it is in the heart of the specialty chemical corridor," said Daniel Pelton, CEO of Meridian Adhesives Group. "I am excited about our expansion efforts as we continue to grow our reputation as a global adhesive solution provider."
The company's new address is:
Two Memorial City Plaza
820 Gessner Road
Suite 1145
Houston, TX 77024
About Meridian Adhesives Group
Meridian Adhesives Group is a leading manufacturer of high-value adhesive technologies. With a broad portfolio of dynamic solutions, Meridian serves the electronics, infrastructure, and industrial (flooring, packaging, and product assembly) markets. The group's operations are located in the Americas, EMEA and Asia, with a multitude of sales/service offices worldwide that are positioned to serve Meridian's global customer base. For more information, visit https://meridianadhesives.com.
Media Contact
Deanna Disbro, Meridian Adhesives Group, 706.260.0718, ddisbro@meridianadhesives.com
SOURCE Meridian Adhesives Group