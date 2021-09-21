PORT ARTHUR, Texas, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Harry Abrams, Jr. encourages readers to think about thinking in Transformed Thinking: Helping Improve Behavior in Society ($16.99, paperback, 9781662828034; $7.99, e-book, 9781662828041).
Abrams spends his days trying to help individuals, but he also knows that individuals affect society. If we want to see our society change, we have to improve it one individual at a time.
"The state of society inspired me to write this book. The only way people can improve is that people address their thinking," said Abrams.
Reverend Harry Abrams, Jr. is a U.S. Navy veteran, drug counselor, mental health professional and preacher. He has earned Bachelor's degrees in Psychology and Sociology, as well as Master's degrees in Professional Counseling and Theology. His desire is to make a difference in society.
