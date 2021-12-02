LEWISVILLE, Texas, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BayMark Health Services announced the acquisition of Polaris Renewal Services in Western Pennsylvania, operating two Opioid Treatment Programs (OTP) for adults. With locations in Perryopolis and Lemont Furnace, Polaris has been providing quality medication-assisted treatment (MAT) to Pennsylvanians for more than 15 years. Polaris has established themselves as a provider of comprehensive treatment for opioid addiction in a professional and compassionate environment. They will join the BayMark Health Services family as part of the MedMark Treatment Centers brand joining three existing MedMark OTPs in Pennsylvania.
Polaris provides outpatient methadone maintenance and detoxification services combined with substance use counseling and behavioral therapies. This evidence-based approach is individualized to meet the needs of each patient. Additional services include addiction and relapse education, coordinated treatment during pregnancy, in-house lab services and referrals to community resources to assist patients in rebuilding their lives.
David K. White, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of BayMark Health Services, said, "In the past 2 years, BayMark has been dedicated to improving access to medication-assisted treatment of all types across the state of Pennsylvania. We now offer proven treatment options in 13 locations across the state including not only OTPs, but also office-based opioid treatment facilities providing Suboxone® as an alternative to methadone when medically appropriate. In 2019, as the opioid epidemic and COVID-19 pandemic collided, drug related deaths in Pennsylvania were 34 per 100,000 compared to the national rate of 21.5, telling me that BayMark is bringing hope and help right where it's most needed."
Medication-assisted treatment reduces the symptoms of opioid withdrawal and cravings, paving the way for patients to focus on addressing the underlying causes of their addiction and supporting them to regain stability in their lives. Opioid treatment programs offer a proven alternative to residential or abstinence-based treatment models for OUDs.
For more information on MedMark Treatment programs, visit: http://www.MedMark.com.
About BayMark Health Services:
BayMark Health Services provides Substance Use Disorder (SUD) treatment to 70,000+ patients in recovery across more than 300 treatment facilities in 35 states and 3 Canadian provinces. The largest provider of Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) services in North America and the leader in evidence-based treatment options for SUD's, BayMark's continuum of care includes medication-assisted treatment (MAT), withdrawal management, counseling and other innovative support therapies in outpatient, inpatient and residential settings.
Media Contact
Robin Johnson, BayMark Health Services, 214.379.3303, Marketing@BayMark.com
SOURCE BayMark Health Services