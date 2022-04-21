ABILENE, Texas, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIN) today reported earnings for the first quarter of 2022 of $55.97 million compared to earnings of $56.92 million for the same quarter a year ago. Basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.39 for the first quarter of 2022 compared with $0.40 for the same quarter a year ago.  As further described below, the results this quarter compared to the prior year included i) an increase in the provision for credit losses of $6.78 million; ii) a $4.88 million decrease in PPP loan origination fees; and (iii) a $3.56 million decline in mortgage revenues. Offsetting these items was an increase in net interest income, excluding lower PPP loan origination fees, of $11.50 million from continued balance sheet growth.

"Leveraging the new relationships developed and the momentum created over the last two years, we delivered outstanding growth this quarter reflected by overall loan growth, excluding PPP and held-for-sale loans, of $214.25 million, or 16.07 percent annualized, and deposit growth of $433.34 million, or 16.63 percent annualized.  We continue our focus on growth, delivering excellence in customer service, improving our digital delivery, investing in our employees, and maximizing shareholder returns. We appreciate the continued support of our customers, shareholders and associates," said F. Scott Dueser, Chairman, President and CEO of First Financial Bankshares, Inc.

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2022 was $95.44 million compared to $88.82 million for the first quarter of 2021. The net interest margin, on a taxable equivalent basis, was 3.22 percent for the first quarter of 2022 compared to 3.55 percent in the first quarter of 2021. The growth in net interest income was driven by higher average interest-earning assets which increased to $12.50 billion for the first quarter of 2022 compared to $10.56 billion a year ago, partially offset by lower PPP loan origination fees which totaled $1.37 million in the first quarter of 2022 compared to $6.25 million in the first quarter of 2021. 

PPP loan balances totaled $15.74 million at March 31, 2022 compared to $52.79 million and $531.81 million at December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively, and accounted for $33.46 million in average balances for the first quarter of 2022 compared to $499.35 million for the first quarter of 2021. 

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $4.78 million for the first quarter of 2022 compared to a provision for credit losses of $2.06 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 and a reversal of provision for credit losses of $2.00 million for the first quarter of 2021. The increase in the Company's provision for credit losses during the first quarter of 2022 was primarily driven by strong organic loan growth. At March 31, 2022, the allowance for credit losses totaled $66.91 million, or 1.20 percent of loans held-for-investment ("loans" hereafter), compared to $62.97 million at March 31, 2021, or 1.18 percent of loans. Additionally, the reserve for unfunded commitments totaled $7.47 million at March 31, 2022 compared to $6.92 million at March 31, 2021.

For the first quarter of 2022, net charge-offs totaled $299 thousand compared to net charge-offs of $131 thousand for the first quarter of 2021. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of loans and foreclosed assets totaled 0.52 percent at March 31, 2022, compared with 0.75 percent at March 31, 2021.  Classified loans totaled $152.16 million at March 31, 2022, compared to $190.42 million at March 31, 2021.

Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2022 was $34.88 million compared to $34.87 million for the first quarter of 2021, as a result of the following:

  • Trust fees increased $1.52 million to $9.82 million for the first quarter of 2022 compared to $8.30 million for the first quarter of 2021 driven by the increase in the fair value of trust assets to $8.63 billion at March 31, 2022 compared to $7.54 billion at March 31, 2021.
  • Service charges on deposits and ATM, interchange, and credit card fees increased $913 thousand and $851 thousand, respectively, for the first quarter of 2022 compared to the first quarter of 2021.
  • Mortgage income was $6.33 million for the first quarter of 2022 compared to $9.89 million for the first quarter of 2021 due to lower overall origination volumes and margins.
  • Gains on sales of foreclosed and other assets and securities were $1.11 million during the first quarter of 2022 compared to $1.01 million for the first quarter of 2021.

Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2022 totaled $59.23 million compared to $57.72 million for the first quarter of 2021, as a result of the following:

  • Salary, commissions, and employee benefit costs totaled $34.14 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared to $34.93 million in the first quarter of 2021 reflecting annual merit-based pay increases effective March 1, 2022 offset by lower mortgage compensation expenses of $1.40 million and a decrease of $697 thousand in profit sharing expenses.
  • Noninterest expenses, excluding salary related costs, increased $2.30 million for the first quarter of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021 due to $600 thousand of foreclosed asset expenses together with increases in FDIC insurance, deposit account charge-offs, interchange processing costs, and loan processing costs.

The Company's efficiency ratio improved to 44.16 percent for the first quarter of 2022 compared to 45.36 percent for the first quarter of 2021.

As of March 31, 2022, consolidated total assets were $13.31 billion compared to $12.10 billion at March 31, 2021.  Loans totaled $5.57 billion at March 31, 2022, compared with loans of $5.32 billion at March 31, 2021.  During the first quarter of 2022, loans, excluding PPP loans, grew $214.25 million, or 16.07 percent annualized. Deposits totaled $11.00 billion at March 31, 2022, compared to $9.41 billion at March 31, 2021, representing an increase of 16.85 percent.  Shareholders' equity was $1.49 billion as of March 31, 2022, compared to $1.76 billion and $1.67 billion at December 31, 2021, and March 31, 2021, respectively, as a result of changes in Other Comprehensive Income ("OCI") due to rate increases during the most recent quarter. The unrealized loss on the security portfolio, net of applicable tax, totaled $209.58 million at March 31, 2022, compared to an unrealized gain of $99.25 million and $117.01 million at December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively.

About First Financial Bankshares, Inc.

Headquartered in Abilene, Texas, First Financial Bankshares, Inc. is a financial holding company that through its subsidiary, First Financial Bank, N.A., operates multiple banking regions with 78 locations in Texas, including Abilene, Acton, Albany, Aledo, Alvarado, Beaumont, Boyd, Bridgeport, Brock, Bryan, Burleson, College Station, Cisco, Cleburne, Clyde, Conroe, Cut and Shoot, Decatur, Eastland, El Campo, Fort Worth, Fulshear, Glen Rose, Granbury, Grapevine, Hereford, Huntsville, Keller, Kingwood, Magnolia, Mauriceville, Merkel, Midlothian, Mineral Wells, Montgomery, Moran, New Waverly, Newton, Odessa, Orange, Palacios, Port Arthur, Ranger, Rising Star, Roby, San Angelo, Southlake, Stephenville, Sweetwater, Tomball, Trent, Trophy Club, Vidor, Waxahachie, Weatherford, Willis, and Willow Park. The Company also operates First Financial Trust & Asset Management Company, N.A., with ten locations and First Technology Services, Inc., a technology operating company.

The Company is listed on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the trading symbol FFIN. For more information about First Financial, please visit our website at https://www.ffin.com.

Certain statements contained herein may be considered "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon the belief of the Company's management, as well as assumptions made beyond information currently available to the Company's management, and may be, but not necessarily are, identified by such words as "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "target," "forecast," and "goal". Because such "forward-looking statements" are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include competition from other financial institutions and financial holding companies; the effects of and changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; economic impact of oil and gas prices and the pandemic, changes in the demand for loans; fluctuations in value of collateral and loan reserves; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; and  acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses, and similar variables.   Other key risks are described in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which may be obtained under "Investor Relations-Documents and Filings" on the Company's Website or by writing or calling the Company at 325.627.7155. Except as otherwise stated in this news announcement, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements because of new information, future events or otherwise.

 

FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.







CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY  (UNAUDITED) 







(In thousands, except share and per share data)













































































































As of





















2022











2021



























ASSETS







 Mar. 31, 





 Dec. 31, 





 Sept. 30, 





 June 30, 





 Mar. 31, 















Cash and due from banks



$

203,187



$

205,053



$

201,901



$

190,061



$

190,350















Interest-bearing deposits in banks



394,566





323,535





359,241





654,531





893,221















Investment securities





6,502,495





6,573,179





6,119,984





5,578,048





5,109,631















Loans, held-for-investment, excluding PPP Loans



5,550,430





5,336,179





5,147,160





4,984,210





4,790,752















PPP loans







15,739





52,793





139,334





320,392





531,810















Total loans, held-for-investment





5,566,169





5,388,972





5,286,494





5,304,602





5,322,562

















Allowance for loan losses



(66,913)





(63,465)





(63,370)





(62,138)





(62,974)















Net loans, held-for-investment 





5,499,256





5,325,507





5,223,124





5,242,464





5,259,588















Loans, held-for-sale





27,670





37,810





47,721





61,802





65,405















Premises and equipment, net





150,168





149,764





147,516





147,655





142,415















Goodwill







313,481





313,481





313,481





313,481





313,481















Other intangible assets





2,978





3,298





3,689





4,087





4,499















Other assets







220,399





170,834





126,601





136,954





124,297

















Total assets



$

13,314,200



$

13,102,461



$

12,543,258



$

12,329,083



$

12,102,887































































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS'  EQUITY











































Noninterest-bearing deposits



$

3,978,724



$

3,780,230



$

3,574,405



$

3,427,038



$

3,350,145















Interest-bearing deposits





7,021,101





6,786,258





6,318,712





6,354,656





6,063,302

















Total deposits





10,999,825





10,566,488





9,893,117





9,781,694





9,413,447















Borrowings







758,595





671,152





648,679





549,969





548,604















Trade date payable





-





-





174,236





189,838





381,871















Other liabilities







67,031





105,597





93,491





87,213





93,537















Shareholders' equity





1,488,749





1,759,224





1,733,735





1,720,369





1,665,428

















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

13,314,200



$

13,102,461



$

12,543,258



$

12,329,083



$

12,102,887





































































Quarter Ended





















2022





2021















INCOME STATEMENTS





 Mar. 31, 





 Dec. 31,  





 Sept. 30,  





 June 30, 





 Mar. 31, 















Interest income





$

97,009



$

95,995



$

97,198



$

92,602



$

90,610















Interest expense





1,570





1,187





1,416





1,653





1,786















Net interest income





95,439





94,808





95,782





90,949





88,824















Provision for credit losses





4,782





2,064





-





(1,206)





(1,997)















Net interest income after provisions for credit losses



90,657





92,744





95,782





92,155





90,821















Noninterest income





34,881





34,903





37,726





34,673





34,874















Noninterest expense





59,225





61,672





62,939





59,374





57,723

















Net income before income taxes



66,313





65,975





70,569





67,454





67,972















Income tax expense





10,341





10,638





11,641





11,075





11,054

















Net income



$

55,972



$

55,337



$

58,928



$

56,379



$

56,918































































PER COMMON SHARE DATA 













































Net income - basic



$

0.39



$

0.39



$

0.41



$

0.40



$

0.40















Net income - diluted





0.39





0.39





0.41





0.39





0.40















Cash dividends declared





0.15





0.15





0.15





0.15





0.13















Book value







10.43





12.34





12.17





12.08





11.70















Tangible book value





8.21





10.12





9.94





9.85





9.47















Market value







44.12





50.84





45.95





49.13





46.73















Shares outstanding - end of period



142,704,495





142,532,116





142,467,687





142,359,774





142,285,611















Average outstanding shares - basic



142,558,743





142,437,804





142,334,449





142,245,555





142,146,275















Average outstanding shares - diluted



143,302,063





143,251,521





143,218,920





143,164,611





143,002,658































































PERFORMANCE RATIOS













































Return on average assets





1.71

%



1.74

%



1.90

%



1.89

%



2.05

%











Return on average equity





13.53





12.63





13.43





13.38





13.83















Return on average tangible equity



16.68





15.45





16.43





16.48





17.09















Net interest margin (tax equivalent)



3.22





3.29





3.41





3.36





3.55















Efficiency ratio







44.16





46.18





45.88





45.94





45.36















































































































FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.













SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)













(In thousands)



































































Quarter Ended





















2022





2021















ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES



 Mar. 31, 





 Dec. 31, 





 Sept. 30, 





 June 30, 





 Mar. 31, 















Balance at beginning of period



$

63,465



$

63,370



$

62,138



$

62,974



$

66,534















Loans charged off





(659)





(3,067)





(1,475)





(392)





(574)















Loan recoveries







360





783





2,707





595





443















Net recoveries (charge-offs)





(299)





(2,284)





1,232





203





(131)















Provision for loan losses





3,747





2,379





-





(1,039)





(3,429)















Balance at end of period



$

66,913



$

63,465



$

63,370



$

62,138



$

62,974































































ALLOWANCE FOR UNFUNDED COMMITMENTS











































Balance at beginning of period



$

6,436



$

6,751



$

6,751



$

6,918



$

5,486















Provision for unfunded commitments



1,035





(315)





-





(167)





1,432















Balance at end of period



$

7,471



$

6,436



$

6,751



$

6,751



$

6,918































































Allowance for loan losses /













































     period-end loans held-for-investment



1.20

%



1.18

%



1.20

%



1.17

%



1.18

%













Allowance for loan losses /













































     nonperforming loans





232.71





200.33





250.92





208.45





160.00















Net charge-offs (recoveries) / average total loans











































     (annualized)







0.02





0.17





(0.09)





(0.02)





0.01





































































Quarter Ended





















2022





2021















COMPOSITION OF LOANS HELD-FOR-INVESTMENT



 Mar. 31, 





 Dec. 31, 





 Sept. 30, 





 June 30, 





 Mar. 31, 















Commercial:















































    C&I





$

822,310



$

784,282



$

680,263



$

662,711



$

646,316















    PPP







15,739





52,793





139,334





320,392





531,810















    Municipal







191,799





177,905





165,847





179,356





176,949















          Total Commercial





1,029,848





1,014,980





985,444





1,162,459





1,355,075















Agriculture







82,883





98,089





98,947





95,212





90,366















Real Estate:















































    Construction & Development





806,211





749,793





656,530





550,928





587,928















    Farm







225,942





217,220





203,064





185,288





162,046















    Non-Owner Occupied CRE





636,160





623,434





674,958





673,608





650,144















    Owner Occupied CRE





881,181





821,653





824,231





820,055





759,906















    Residential







1,352,162





1,334,419





1,328,798





1,328,474





1,254,727















          Total Real Estate





3,901,656





3,746,519





3,687,581





3,558,353





3,414,751















Consumer:















































    Auto







419,818





405,416





394,072





383,764





370,027















    Non-Auto







131,964





123,968





120,450





104,814





92,343















          Total Consumer





551,782





529,384





514,522





488,578





462,370

































































Total loans held-for-investment

$

5,566,169



$

5,388,972



$

5,286,494



$

5,304,602



$

5,322,562































































SUMMARY OF LOAN CLASSIFICATION











































Special Mention





$

47,445



$

55,670



$

53,620



$

54,497



$

61,866















Substandard







104,715





105,515





112,151





120,497





128,550















Doubtful







-





-





-





-





-

















Total classified loans

$

152,160



$

161,185



$

165,771



$

174,994



$

190,416































































NONPERFORMING ASSETS













































Nonaccrual loans



$

28,723



$

31,652



$

25,210



$

29,786



$

39,333















Accruing troubled debt restructured loans



20





21





22





23





23















Accruing loans 90 days past due



11





8





23





-





2

















Total nonperforming loans



28,754





31,681





25,255





29,809





39,358















Foreclosed assets





-





2,477





28





305





300

















Total nonperforming assets

$

28,754



$

34,158



$

25,283



$

30,114



$

39,658































































As a % of loans held-for-investment and foreclosed assets



0.52

%



0.63

%



0.48

%



0.57

%



0.75

%













As a % of end of period total assets



0.22





0.26





0.20





0.24





0.33





















































































































Quarter Ended





















2022





2021















CAPITAL RATIOS





 Mar. 31, 





 Dec. 31,  





 Sept. 30,  





 June 30,  





 Mar. 31, 















Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio



19.00

%



19.35

%



19.71

%



20.04

%



20.32

%













Tier 1 capital ratio





19.00





19.35





19.71





20.04





20.32















Total capital ratio





20.01





20.34





20.76





21.12





21.47















Tier 1 leverage ratio





10.78





11.13





11.19





11.10





11.55















Tangible common equity ratio





10.52





11.55





11.90





11.75





12.35















Equity/Assets ratio





11.18





13.43





13.82





13.95





13.76





















































































































Quarter Ended





















2022





2021















NONINTEREST INCOME





 Mar. 31, 





 Dec. 31,  





 Sept. 30,  





 June 30,  





 Mar. 31, 















Trust fees





$

9,817



$

9,670



$

9,484



$

8,692



$

8,299















Service charges on deposits





5,706





5,762





5,673





4,928





4,793















ATM, interchange and credit card fees



9,528





9,955





9,793





9,853





8,677















Gain on sale and fees on mortgage loans



6,333





6,272





8,788





8,291





9,894















Net gain on sale of available-for-sale securities



31





1





1





5





808















Net gain on sale of foreclosed assets



1,084





107





27





1





55















Net gain (loss) on sale of assets





(10)





(3)





(6)





74





145















Interest on loan recoveries





283





1,207





1,746





704





382















Other noninterest income





2,109





1,932





2,220





2,125





1,821

















Total noninterest income

$

34,881



$

34,903



$

37,726



$

34,673



$

34,874































































NONINTEREST EXPENSE













































Salaries, commissions and employee benefits, excluding profit sharing

$

32,540



$

31,876



$

34,460



$

32,936



$

32,636















Profit sharing expense





1,598





3,099





2,630





2,110





2,295















Net occupancy expense





3,225





3,333





3,288





3,241





3,147















Equipment expense





2,257





2,382





2,450





2,177





2,164















FDIC insurance premiums





869





848





815





766





701















ATM, interchange and credit card expenses



2,968





3,227





2,935





3,039





2,772















Legal, tax and professional fees





2,957





2,835





2,893





3,352





2,726















Audit fees







451





423





466





430





440















Printing, stationery and supplies





540





664





432





489





325















Amortization of intangible assets



320





391





398





412





412















Advertising and public relations





1,493





1,842





1,746





1,392





1,388















Operational and other losses





596





1,385





1,087





534





287















Software amortization and expense



2,457





2,817





2,855





2,829





2,619















Other noninterest expense





6,954





6,550





6,484





5,667





5,811

















Total noninterest expense

$

59,225



$

61,672



$

62,939



$

59,374



$

57,723































































TAX EQUIVALENT YIELD ADJUSTMENT

$

3,782



$

3,841



$

3,670



$

3,633



$

3,547















































































































FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands)







































































































Three Months Ended







Three Months Ended







Mar. 31, 2022







Dec. 31, 2021









Average





Tax Equivalent





Yield /











Average





Tax Equivalent





Yield /











Balance





Interest





Rate











Balance





Interest





Rate



Interest-earning assets:













































  Federal funds sold



$

1,015



$

1





0.52

%







$

82



$

-





0.48

%

  Interest-bearing deposits in nonaffiliated banks



171,970





94





0.22











320,102





124





0.15



  Taxable securities





4,231,949





17,823





1.68











3,590,137





13,556





1.51



  Tax exempt securities





2,612,025





18,107





2.77











2,636,360





18,163





2.76



  Loans







5,487,538





64,766





4.79











5,347,069





67,993





5.04



Total interest-earning assets





12,504,497



$

100,791





3.27

%









11,893,750



$

99,836





3.33

%

Noninterest-earning assets





744,810























726,932

















Total assets



$

13,249,307





















$

12,620,682































































Interest-bearing liabilities:













































  Deposits





$

6,898,059



$

1,369





0.08

%







$

6,399,343



$

1,110





0.07

%

  Borrowings







781,314





201





0.10











639,725





77





0.05



Total interest-bearing liabilities





7,679,373



$

1,570





0.08

%









7,039,068



$

1,187





0.07

%

Noninterest-bearing deposits





3,827,451























3,744,848















Other noninterest-bearing liabilities                                                                              

64,999























99,091















Shareholders' equity





1,677,484























1,737,675

















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

13,249,307





















$

12,620,682































































Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)







$

99,221





3.22

%













$

98,649





3.29

%























































Three Months Ended







Three Months Ended







Sept. 30, 2021







June 30, 2021









Average





Tax Equivalent





Yield /











Average





Tax Equivalent





Yield /











Balance





Interest





Rate











Balance





Interest





Rate



Interest-earning assets:













































  Federal funds sold



$

1,554



$

2





0.51

%







$

3,049



$

4





0.54

%

  Interest-bearing deposits in nonaffiliated banks



612,551





236





0.15











796,835





211





0.11



  Taxable securities





3,081,215





12,122





1.57











2,656,211





11,449





1.72



  Tax exempt securities





2,542,606





17,701





2.78











2,461,924





17,410





2.83



  Loans







5,337,807





70,807





5.26











5,383,781





67,161





5.00



Total interest-earning assets





11,575,733



$

100,868





3.46

%









11,301,800



$

96,235





3.42

%

Noninterest-earning assets





705,099























692,282

















Total assets



$

12,280,832





















$

11,994,082































































Interest-bearing liabilities:













































  Deposits





$

6,346,267



$

1,340





0.08

%







$

6,229,991



$

1,560





0.10

%

  Borrowings







599,934





76





0.05











527,669





93





0.07



Total interest-bearing liabilities





6,946,201



$

1,416





0.08

%









6,757,660



$

1,653





0.10

%

Noninterest-bearing deposits





3,490,685























3,439,683















Other noninterest-bearing liabilities                                                                              

103,446























106,994















Shareholders' equity





1,740,500























1,689,745

















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

12,280,832





















$

11,994,082































































Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)







$

99,452





3.41

%













$

94,582





3.36

%























































Three Months Ended































Mar. 31, 2021

































Average





Tax Equivalent





Yield /



































Balance





Interest





Rate



























Interest-earning assets:













































  Federal funds sold



$

1,942



$

3





0.58

%

























  Interest-bearing deposits in nonaffiliated banks



637,129





159





0.10



























  Taxable securities





2,251,419





10,264





1.82



























  Tax exempt securities





2,368,615





16,979





2.87



























  Loans







5,296,149





66,753





5.11



























Total interest-earning assets





10,555,254



$

94,158





3.62

%

























Noninterest-earning assets





700,550









































Total assets



$

11,255,804























































































Interest-bearing liabilities:













































  Deposits





$

5,916,237



$

1,696





0.12

%

























  Borrowings







456,620





91





0.08



























Total interest-bearing liabilities





6,372,857



$

1,787





0.11

%

























Noninterest-bearing deposits





3,114,656







































Other noninterest-bearing liabilities                                                                              

99,581







































Shareholders' equity





1,668,710









































Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

11,255,804























































































Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)







$

92,371





3.55

%









































































 

 

 

