SUGAR LAND, Texas, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trecora Resources (NYSE: TREC), a leading provider of specialty hydrocarbons and specialty waxes, today announced its upcoming conference schedule:
- Sidoti Virtual Microcap Conference 2020
Date and Time: Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 3:15 p.m. - 3:45 p.m. ET
(12:15 p.m. - 12:45 p.m. PT)
* Pat Quarles, President & CEO, and Sami Ahmad, CFO, will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the day.
Investors interested in scheduling a meeting should contact their Sidoti representative.
There will be a live webcast for the Sidoti Virtual Microcap Conference with replays available for 90 days. The slides that accompany the webcast will be available on the Company's website: www.trecora.com. To listen to the webcast please click on the link below:
https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_OapwQroURLiFGnmGv7dNiw
About Trecora Resources (TREC)
TREC owns and operates a specialty petrochemicals facility specializing in high purity hydrocarbons and other petrochemical manufacturing and a specialty wax facility, both located in Texas, and provides custom processing services at both facilities.
