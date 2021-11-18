SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Operation Homefront, the national nonprofit serving America's military families, has presented its prestigious Cornerstone Award to Peter McGuinness, President and Chief Operating Officer of Chobani. Operation Homefront presents this award to individuals who have gone above and beyond to help the organization accomplish its vital mission to build strong, stable, and secure military families so they can thrive, not simply struggle to get by, in the communities they have worked so hard to protect.
Mr. McGuinness was instrumental in initiating Chobani's partnership with Operation Homefront in 2018 as part of the company's vision to make high-quality and nutritious food accessible to more people, while elevating their communities and making the world a healthier place. Recognizing the need to support America's military families, Chobani set the goal to raise $1 million through their first charitable product: Red, White, and Blueberry Hero Batch Greek Yogurt. The product, crafted and conceptualized by veterans at Chobani, can still be found in grocery store chains nationwide. Since launching Hero Batch, the company has donated more than $2.25 million to Operation Homefront. These funds have contributed to advance our mission and to support military families in need through our Critical Financial Assistance program and our Holiday Meals for Military program.
As the COVID-19 pandemic threatened livelihoods and sent many Americans into financial uncertainty, Chobani also dedicated $225,000 to military families directly impacted by the pandemic in California and Texas. In February 2021, millions of Texans struggled to find heat, water, and food due to the crippling effects of a massive winter storm. Chobani put $100,000 toward Operation Homefront's efforts to help military families in the state through the nonprofit's Critical Financial Assistance program. And Chobani has been a tremendous supporter of Operation Homefront's Holiday Meals for Military program that will serve more than 15,000 military families in 2021.
"From the very start of our amazing partnership, Peter McGuinness has made it clear that Chobani is a purpose-driven company…one that shares our unwavering commitment to helping our military families who are struggling to make ends meet," said Brig. Gen. (ret.) John I. Pray Jr., President and CEO of Operation Homefront. "We are incredibly grateful to all at Chobani for their continued support of our important work."
About Peter McGuinness – President and COO, Chobani
Since September 2020, Peter McGuinness has been President & Chief Operating Officer, leading all day-to-day operations and overseeing the Chobani Café® and Chobani Food Incubator. Before McGuinness became President in August 2019, he was Chief Marketing & Commercial Officer from 2017 to 2019 and Chief Marketing Officer & Brand Officer from 2013 to 2017. Prior to Chobani, McGuinness served as President & CEO of DDB Chicago and Chairman & CEO of Gotham.
Instituted in 2015, Cornerstone Award recipients have included:
Gina Collins – former Chief Marketing Officer, Outback Steakhouse
Kathy Cox – former Senior Manager, Walmart Foundation
Chelle Davis - Manager, Investor Relations, Dollar Tree
Loren Dorshow – Executive Director, Car Donation Foundation
Ed Delgado - CEO, The Five Star Group
Camille Jenkins - Vice President National Customer Relations, Meritage Homes Corporation
John Kitchens – Director of Corporate Citizenship, CSX Corporation
Marc Knowles - Global Military Team Leader, P&G
Mike Monroe - Director, Veterans Initiatives, A. James & Alice B. Clark Foundation
Tony Montalto – President and COO, The Bob & Dolores Hope Foundation
Heather Prill - Senior Manager, Strategic Partnerships & Programs, The Home Depot Foundation
Ken Ruff - VP, National Accounts, Beam Suntory
Rusty Smallwood - former AVP REO-Manager, JPMorgan Chase
About Operation Homefront: Founded in 2002, Operation Homefront is a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military families so that they can thrive – not simply struggle to get by – in the communities they have worked so hard to protect. Recognized for superior performance by leading independent charity oversight groups, 90 percent of Operation Homefront expenditures go directly to programs that support tens of thousands of military families each year. Operation Homefront provides critical financial assistance, transitional and permanent housing and family support services to prevent short-term needs from turning into chronic, long-term struggles. Thanks to the generosity of our donors and the support from thousands of volunteers, Operation Homefront proudly serves America's military families. For more information, visit OperationHomefront.org.
About Chobani: Chobani is a food maker with a mission of making high-quality and nutritious food accessible to more people, while elevating our communities and making the world a healthier place. In short: making good food for all. In support of this mission, we are a values-driven, people-first, food-and-wellness-focused company, and have been since Hamdi Ulukaya, an immigrant to the U.S., founded the company in 2005. We produce yogurt, oatmilk, dairy- and plant-based creamers, ready-to-drink coffee and plant-based probiotic drinks. Chobani yogurt is America's No.1 yogurt brand, and it's made with only natural ingredients without artificial preservatives.
Chobani uses food as a force for good in the world – putting humanity first in everything we do. Our philanthropic efforts prioritize giving back to our communities and beyond: working to eradicate child hunger, supporting immigrants, refugees and underrepresented people, honoring veterans, and protecting the planet. We manufacture our products in New York, Idaho, and Australia. Chobani products are available throughout North America and distributed in Australia and other select markets. For more information, please visit http://www.chobani.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.
