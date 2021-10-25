A Texas woman who visited an oral surgeon to fix her dental implants has filed a lawsuit against Dr. Kirk E. Scott and Stonebriar Facial and Oral Surgery in Frisco, claiming the dental specialist left part of a surgical instrument inside her jaw and then minimized the mistake when it was discovered in X-rays five months later. X-rays and a CT scan confirmed a broken metal trephine drill bur (or drill bit) was left inside her jaw. Ms. Musa is represented by Russell Button of The Button Law Firm.