DALLAS, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Since suspending operations in March due to COVID-19, national optical retailer Eyemart Express is pleased to announce that all 219 stores are now fully operational and serving customers with affordable, high-quality, and same-day eyewear. The optical retailer is celebrating the occasion by recognizing front-line workers, healthcare professionals, and first responders for their dedication to providing essential services during the pandemic with free frame vouchers and a new everyday discount program.
"We are thrilled to move forward and resume our store operations and know this would not be possible without the commitment demonstrated by all of the front-line workers and first responders who continue to keep us safe and healthy," said Michael Bender, Eyemart Express CEO. "Part of our corporate culture at Eyemart Express involves giving back to the communities where our stores are located. We want to do our part to give back to these key groups while helping them see clearly with savings on our convenient same-day glasses."
Front-line workers, including grocery store employees, utility and sanitation workers, and those who work in transportation, will receive a voucher for free frames, valued up to $100, with the purchase of lenses through June 20.
The optical retailer is also launching a discount program that gives healthcare professionals and first responders 20 percent off all prescription eyewear purchases when they visit any Eyemart Express store nationwide. The heroes who battle the pandemic simply need to present a valid ID to receive these savings. Additional details regarding the new program can be found at https://www.eyemartexpress.com/lander/first-responders.
To thank military members for their service, Eyemart Express is doubling the everyday military discount. All veterans, active- and non-active duty military personnel, and their families will now receive a 20 percent savings on in-store prescription eyewear purchases.
Similarly, Eyemart Express already recognizes school faculty and staff members, including teachers, janitors, bus drivers, and administrators, for their hard work with a 20 percent discount on all in-store purchases.
"Our front-line workers, teachers, and first responders keep our local communities thriving, and we want to do our part to recognize and support them," said Katy Hanson, vice president of marketing strategy and planning at Eyemart Express.
The optical retailer began reopening stores on May 1 as it was safe to do so. Every Eyemart Express store has adopted new enhanced safety protocols to best serve customers and provide a seamless shopping experience. Find a local store at https://www.eyemartexpress.com/get-glasses.
About Eyemart Express
Eyemart Express, a leading national optical retailer and the fastest provider of quality prescription eyewear in the industry, celebrates 30 years of serving customers with affordable and same-day eyewear. With 219 stores in 40 states, Eyemart Express ranks among the Top 10 optical retailers in the country with its family of brands: Vision4Less, Visionmart Express, and Eyewear Express. The company operates under its motto of Right Glasses. Right Price. Right Now: a unique mix of value, style and timely service. Each store carries more than 2,000 frames from brands such as Michael Kors, Longchamp, Columbia, Disney, and Nike. On-site labs allow 90 percent of glasses to be delivered on the same day. Learn more about Eyemart Express at EyemartExpress.com.