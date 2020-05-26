DALLAS, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BenefitMall, the leading provider of employee benefits and payroll services, today introduces enhancements to its next generation Agency Workspace, which launched in 2019.
Agency Workspace has a new Carrier Center, fresh look, additional quoting features and an online training center. Brokers can now access the Carrier Center for an improved user experience, making the process easier for users to search for carrier information and details. The Carrier Center has documents available in Spanish, and brokers can easily send documents to themselves and their clients. Users also have secure, easy access to all recent activity in the tool. Additionally, the upgrades include higher visibility to upcoming renewal details, a new message board and an updated sales trip incentive tracker.
"During these unprecedented times, it is more important than ever for brokers to have a digital strategy to overcome obstacles and maintain exceptional client service," said Laura Clenney, vice president of marketing services for BenefitMall. "We continue to enhance our technology suite with updates to ensure our broker partner can continue to manage their BenefitMall businesses in a secure and efficient way."
In addition to Agency Workspace's upgrades, BenefitMall's Client Ready Quote System® (CRQS) now includes voluntary lines of coverage for quoting. Brokers can now select to quote additional lines of coverage including: accident, critical illness, hospital indemnity and cyber security. CRQS also provides an overview of how each of these products will complement the coverage currently quoted for a group.
"Agency Workspace launched in 2019, and we are committed to pairing our best in class service with relevant, evolving technology to support brokers in their critical role in the distribution of employee benefits," said Clenney. "Our systems are designed by broker for brokers ensuring the right features are offered to meet their needs."
The Carrier Center and Agency Workspace enhancements are now available. Here is a link to a video with additional details. BenefitMall's online training center houses training videos, quick reference guides and the ability to register for webinars for Agency Workspace, CRQS and Online Enrollment tools.
About BenefitMall
Headquartered in Dallas, BenefitMall partners with a network of 20,000 Brokers and CPAs to deliver employee benefits and payroll services to more than 200,000 small and medium-sized businesses. By combining payroll and benefits, BenefitMall empowers Trusted Advisors to develop the best employee programs while maintaining compliance with government regulations and Health Care Reform.
Owned by Management and The Carlyle Group, BenefitMall also operates HealthCareExchange.com, the leading online community for information regarding the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act. More information is available at www.benefitmall.com.