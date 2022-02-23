BARCELONA, Spain & AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GenXComm, inc., an innovative communications company delivering the world's first mesh-based 5G private enterprise network, is debuting their first generally available commercial product, GXC Onyx - an end-to-end private 5G network solution specifically designed for enterprises and industrial applications - at Mobile World Congress Barcelona this year.
For over five years, GenXComm has been researching and developing an innovative method of connecting radio nodes across cellular networks. Using proprietary interference cancellation technology, nodes are connected wirelessly to one another in a self-forming and self-healing mesh network configuration using publicly available CBRS spectrum. These nodes also deliver connectivity to end devices using the same CBRS frequencies, eliminating the need for a dedicated spectrum. This solves a significant problem in the deployment of new private cellular networks by eliminating the need to connect all radio nodes with physical connections, such as fiber or ethernet cables.
GXC Onyx, the inaugural GenXComm product, which will be unveiled at MWC and launched in the second quarter of 2022, brings together the mesh access network, a hybrid edge-cloud cellular core, and a cloud-based network management platform which will enable plug and play operations by industrial users. The Onyx platform will be offered as a service so that end users can pay a simple recurring fee to utilize the network in their facility. Network operators and managers can fully control the network operations and all the network elements using a single user portal and a powerful network management system.
"Enterprises everywhere are facing the challenges of growing demands for device connectivity, security, and performance," Sriram Vishwanath, President, CEO and Co-founder of GenXComm said. "GXC Onyx, our full end-to-end solution, is specifically designed to meet these needs. With a straightforward installation, setup, and lifecycle maintenance platform, we are the backbone for enterprise connectivity."
The first-generation product is primarily focused on key industrial verticals strained by the growing demands of industrial digital transformation. It will provide the backbone network connectivity, which is a critical component for the automation and advancement of enterprises, that are challenged by the growing demands of next-generation enterprises. The GenXComm network uniquely provides the reliability, performance, and security needed to ensure full site operations and growth.
Private 5G networks enable enterprises of all types to control the connections, information, and performance of their facility-wide network. This capability is critical for supporting the exponential growth in the numbers of machine-to-machine, internet of things, and personal devices being connected to on-site networks. GenXComm has developed proprietary solutions to allow more businesses to leverage enterprise 5G for their day-to-day operations and digital transformation.
About GXC
GenXComm, Inc. is an Austin, Texas- based company that provides groundbreaking technology for enterprise 5G networks based on a cellular mesh architecture. This private network platform provides high levels of resiliency, flexible deployments, strong coverage in hard-to-reach areas, and a powerful distributed application platform. The company was founded in 2016 to commercialize years of research and development out of the University of Texas at Austin in interference technology. Enabling full-duplex, high-speed communication, GXC's powerful technology has the capacity to double the world's available frequency spectrum. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter and contact sales@genxcomminc.com for inquiries.
