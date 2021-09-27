DALLAS, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Softtek, a global company dedicated to helping organizations evolve through digital technology, announced today the publication of a new report titled, "Softtek's Agile Software Development: Riding on Strong Fundamentals," by leading global technology research and advisory firm Information Services Group (ISG).
According to the report, Softtek leads the IT services industry as a nearshore provider for agile development and product-centric delivery—in addition to being the largest player in Latin America.
"Softtek is one of the few global providers that has been able to achieve agility at scale," stated Ashish Chaturvedi, Principal Analyst, Enterprise Applications, at leading global technology and advisory firm ISG. "Its nearshore Share the Sun model coupled with strong SAFe fundamentals makes a compelling proposition."
"The team at Softtek is highly experienced and understands the nub of the industry. It's one of the few companies that doesn't want to be everything for everyone, rather the goal is to chase and win projects where it can add value," states Chaturvedi.
Softtek is making strategic investments around agile methodologies in response to increasing demands for flexible, business-outcome driven technology engagements. With more than 15,000 professionals around the world, Softtek is investing in programs to support its "Workplace of the Future" program which focuses on optimizing and empowering its digital workforce. Furthermore, the company has two investment projects in South America aimed at bolstering global delivery capabilities and creating several thousand jobs in the next few years.
A complimentary copy of the ISG Briefing Notes 2021 report: Softtek's Agile Software Development: Riding on Strong Fundamentals is available for download here: https://bit.ly/2XOdir9.
