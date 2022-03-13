SPRING, Texas, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Doug Carlson DVM, who started Village Animal Clinic in August 1979, has completed his new book "Wagging My Tales": a meaningful work that shares the story of the author's career experiences and professional development throughout his career.
Douglas Carlson DVM lives in Spring, Texas, with his wife, Paulette. Dr. Doug retired from the veterinary profession after forty-two years of serving the medical and surgical needs of the beloved pets in the Wheaton, Illinois, area. He started the Village Animal Clinic in August 1979 after building a clinic on the northwest side of Wheaton, Illinois. The practice was named one of the best veterinary clinics by the "Chicago" magazine. Currently, his daughter, Dr. Amanda Healey, now owns and operates the clinic and continues to provide excellent service to the needs of pets. Dr. Doug grew up on a pig farm near Red Oak, Iowa, where his experiences with pigs and other animals on the farm contributed to his desire to become a veterinarian.
Author Doug Carlson DVM describes his work, writing, "This book is separated in three parts. The first part is a collection of my personal experiences growing up on the farm, which led me to become a veterinarian. My early life experiences developed my need to care and treat for sick and injured animals and to go the extra mile to do everything possible to help a suffering animal. The second part briefly describes the struggles I had to get into veterinary school. The third part is a collection of stories about some of my unusual patients over my forty-two years of practice."
