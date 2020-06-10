AUSTIN, Texas, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- UBS announced today that Alexander Ladage, Financial Advisor and Senior Portfolio Manager in the firm's Austin office, was named to the 2020 Barron's Top 1200 State by State Advisors list. This is Ladage's third year on the list.
The rankings are based on data provided by around 4,000 of the nation's most productive advisors. Factors include: assets under management, revenue produced for the firm, regulatory record, quality of practice and philanthropic work. In selecting the top advisors, Barron's aims to pinpoint those who already provide exceptional client care. The list serves as a starting point for potential clients looking for an advisor.
"Alexander is a sharp, talented and dedicated advisor that helps each of his clients reach their goals," said Sam Parker, Managing Director and Central Texas-Market Head at UBS. "For the third year in a row, he has proven that he tailors to his clients' needs and priorities and works extremely hard to provide an elevated experience for everyone. We commend him on this impressive achievement yet again."
A graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point and former Army Airborne Ranger, Ladage has parlayed his leadership experience into a highly successful private banking and investment management career in Central Texas, where he leads one of the largest wealth management practices in the state. Ladage specifically manages the fiscal affairs for a select number of families, privately held businesses, and foundations. Clients tap into his specialized experience on all things financial from investing to estate planning as well as credit and lending.
For the full list and further information visit: https://www.barrons.com/report/top-financial-advisors/1000/2020
About UBS Global Wealth Management
As the world's largest wealth manager, UBS Global Wealth Management provides comprehensive advice, solutions and services to wealthy families and individuals around the world. Clients who work with UBS benefit from a fully integrated set of wealth management capabilities and expertise, including wealth planning, investment management, capital markets, banking, lending and institutional and corporate financial advice.
About UBS
UBS provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional and corporate clients worldwide, as well as private clients in Switzerland. UBS's strategy is centered on our leading global wealth management business and our premier universal bank in Switzerland, enhanced by Asset Management and the Investment Bank. The bank focuses on businesses that have a strong competitive position in their targeted markets, are capital efficient, and have an attractive long-term structural growth or profitability outlook.
UBS is present in all major financial centers worldwide. It has offices in more than 50 regions and locations, with about 31% of its employees working in the Americas, 32% in Switzerland, 19% in the rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 18% in Asia Pacific. UBS Group AG employs over 67,000 people around the world. Its shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).
Media Contact:
Kaitlin Ross
Pierpont Communications
kross@piercom.com
713-627-2223
© UBS 2020. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS.
Barron's Top 1200, 100 criteria are based on assets under management, revenue produced for the firm, regulatory record, quality of practice and philanthropic work. Portfolio performance is not a criterion because most advisors do not have audited track records. Neither UBS Financial Services Inc. or its employees pay a fee in exchange for these rankings. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Barron's is a registered trademark of Dow Jones & Co.