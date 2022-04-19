Good Neighbor Pharmacy invests in community-based pharmacy practice transformation.
CARY, N.C., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Flip the Pharmacy, a 5-year transformation program impacting thousands of community-based pharmacies, announced today that Good Neighbor Pharmacy, a franchise business program a part of AmerisourceBergen supporting thousands of community pharmacies across the U.S., has become a national program sponsor. The sponsorship will support the program's mission of working with pharmacy practice sites to shift the focus from counting and filling prescriptions toward improving a patient's health.
"I am excited to hear of Good Neighbor Pharmacy's national sponsorship of Flip the Pharmacy. Good Neighbor Pharmacy is a great partner with community pharmacy. They have been a supporter of community pharmacy transformation from the very beginning. AmerisourceBergen is a wonderful example of a large company who is 'walking the talk' in their belief, value, and support of community pharmacy practice. Thank you, Good Neighbor Pharmacy!" said Randy McDonough, Pharm.D., M.S., BCGP, BCPS, FAPhA, director of practice transformation for the Flip the Pharmacy Coordinating Center.
As part of Flip the Pharmacy, pharmacy teams work to transform their community-based pharmacy practice beyond point-in-time, prescription-level transactional models toward longitudinal, patient-level care processes and value-based models. Practice transformation coaches use monthly Flip the Pharmacy Change Packages to work with the pharmacy teams to implement workflow innovations within key practice transformation domains that emphasize delivery of quality patient care and documentation in an eCare Plan platform.
"It's an absolute pleasure to be a part of the Flip the Pharmacy Program," said Jenni Zilka, president of Good Neighbor Pharmacy. "At Good Neighbor Pharmacy, we believe wholeheartedly in pharmacy as a site of care and evolving the pharmacy business model beyond prescriptions, and this program is very much aligned to all of this. Flip the Pharmacy will continue to assist thousands of pharmacies nationwide and position them for sustainable success as the practice of pharmacy continues to expand. It's exciting to see Flip the Pharmacy leverage pharmacy experts as in-person coaches, a model that we have deployed at Good Neighbor Pharmacy with much success. We cannot wait to see the transformation stories that come out of this program."
Over 1,100 community-based pharmacies are actively involved in the Flip the Pharmacy program (receiving in-person support from a practice transformation coach) and are on track to complete the 24-month program. The Change Packages and other educational resources are free and publicly available to all pharmacies.
"Thanks to Good Neighbor Pharmacy for joining Compliant Pharmacy Alliance and Parata as national sponsors of Flip the Pharmacy. Good Neighbor Pharmacy has long demonstrated a commitment to community-based pharmacy evolution. While other industry actors have developed centralized solutions that offload opportunity away from the local pharmacy, these Flip the Pharmacy sponsors continue to invest in community-based pharmacies, supporting the deployment of tools and resources that bring new opportunities and sustainability towards America's main street pharmacies," said Troy Trygstad, Pharm.D., MBA, Ph.D., executive director of CPESN® USA.
"The Community Pharmacy Foundation is proud to be the founding sponsor of Flip the Pharmacy," added Kelly A. Brock, Pharm.D., executive director of the Community Pharmacy Foundation. "We see the incredible impact Flip the Pharmacy is having in community pharmacies across the country. The Community Pharmacy Foundation greatly appreciates Good Neighbor Pharmacy joining as a national sponsor and recognizes the value of this important investment in community pharmacy practice. With support from all the national sponsors, we will be able to scale Flip the Pharmacy to more community pharmacies which will help us achieve our mission to advance community pharmacy practice."
About Flip the Pharmacy
Flip the Pharmacy is a five-year pharmacy transformation program aiming to re-work community-based pharmacy practice beyond filling prescriptions and toward an ongoing focus on a patient's health (or more officially, beyond point-in-time, prescription-level transactional models toward longitudinal and patient-level care processes and value-based models). Using monthly change packages, Flip the Pharmacy coaches work with local pharmacy teams to implement the six key transformation domains with an emphasis on continuing patient care planning with documentation in various eCare plan platforms. Launched in October 2019, the program directly supports over 1,000 pharmacies and impact thousands more. To date, over 1,100 community-based pharmacies are receiving direct coaching and implementation support. Flip the Pharmacy has been made possible through the generous support of Founding Sponsor: Community Pharmacy Foundation and Program Sponsors: Compliant Pharmacy Alliance, Good Neighbor Pharmacy, and Parata Systems. Learn more at flipthepharmacy.com.
About Good Neighbor Pharmacy
Good Neighbor Pharmacy, a part of AmerisourceBergen, is a franchise business program that simplifies the business operations, amplifies the identity, and protects the independence of community pharmacies in the U.S. We partner with these independent businesses to bring out the best in their pharmacy so they can continue delivering the kind of personalized patient care that sets them apart and makes them pillars in their community. Offered through AmerisourceBergen, Good Neighbor Pharmacy is the backbone of community-based pharmacy, uniting thousands of independent businesses by embracing what makes them unique, strengthening the core of their distinctive practices, and giving them the scale they need to thrive in the communities that depend on them.
Media Contact
Jay Williams, CPESN-USA, 1 6148249750, jwilliams@cpesn.com
SOURCE Good Neighbor Pharmacy