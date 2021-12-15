Boris and Jelena Medic are changing how people cool off in outdoor spaces at home and restaurant patios with the launch of aerMist, the first affordable and user-friendly tech-controlled high-pressure misting system. A proprietary app enables the use of aerMist with the push of a virtual button that can control up to four systems at once and lower the temperature of outdoor spaces by up to 20°F. AerMist is also eco-friendly, having an environmentally conscious design that conserves water.