DALLAS, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- U.S. Dermatology Partners is proud to announce 31 of its doctors are being recognized by their peers in Texas Monthly Magazine. Of those, 22 are being recognized as Super Doctors® in the December 2021 issue of Texas Monthly. Six will be recognized as members of the Super Doctors Hall of Fame. Hall of Fame members are those who have received the award for 10 or more years. As one of the medical field's most prestigious titles, only 5% of the state's physicians receive this designation.

An additional nine U.S. Dermatology Partners doctors were recognized as Rising Stars in the July 2021 issue of Texas Monthly. Doctors recognized as Rising Stars meet the same criteria as Super Doctors and have been actively practicing for 10 years or less. Only 2.5% of all active physicians are selected to the Rising Star list.

Each year, Super Doctors asks doctors across the state to nominate colleagues (excluding themselves) who they would trust for their own medical care. Their research team then investigates independently. Candidates are evaluated based on peer recognition, professional achievement, and disciplinary history. In addition to their skills in patient care, candidates are also rated on their involvement in scientific publications, medical research, participation in lectures, and other professional activities. The highest-ranking nominated physicians are asked to serve on a selection panel of peers, which helps to determine the final list of Super Doctors.

U.S. Dermatology Partners was founded in 2013 and has grown to be one of the largest single-specialty dermatology practices in the country. The group is focused on attracting and retaining the top physicians in the field of dermatology and also includes fellowship-trained Mohs Surgeons and dermatopathologists. The Texas Super Doctors is a unique award, designed to benefit educated consumers seeking exceptional care. Physicians from U.S. Dermatology Partners have been named as recipients of this prestigious award for six consecutive years with a growing number of U.S Dermatology Partners physicians receiving the award each year. U.S. Dermatology Partners can be found in over 50 locations throughout the state of Texas. To find a dermatologist near you go to http://www.usdermatologypartners.com.

U.S. Dermatology Partners Chief Executive Officer Paul Singh stated, "U.S. Dermatology Partners is committed to bringing excellent consumer experiences to dermatology patients. Having 31 of our physicians named to the prestigious Texas Monthly Super Doctors lists by their peers reflects that commitment of providing ethical and exceptional patient care experiences and reaffirms their clinical excellence."

The physicians being honored represent cities throughout the state of Texas including Dallas, Fort Worth, Plano, Sherman, Grapevine, Austin, Georgetown, Greater Houston, San Antonio, Weatherford, and Tyler.

The complete list is published in the December 2021 issue of Texas Monthly.

  • U.S. Dermatology Partners Super Doctors Legacy Hall of Fame 2021

Recognized for Dermatology

Lawrence L. Anderson, M.D., Tyler – 17 years

Aaron Joseph, M.D., Pasadena – 16 years

Howard A. Rubin, M.D., Dallas – 17 years

Hans M. Sander, M.D., Austin – 17 years

Dale G. Schaefer, M.D., Austin – 18 years

  • U.S. Dermatology Partners Super Doctors Hall of Fame 2021

Recognized for Dermatology

Mark A. Price, M.D., Houston

  • U.S. Dermatology Partners Super Doctors 2021

Recognized for Dermatology

Alma Criseida Berlingeri-Ramos, M.D., Tyler

Roopal Bhatt, M.D., Austin

Jessica Dorsey, M.D., Cedar Park

Cindy Greenberg, M.D., Kingwood

Annette Harris, M.D., Bellaire

Aubrey Chad Hartmann, M.D., Cedar Park

Jennifer Holman, M.D., Tyler

Jordan Ilse, M.D., Belton

Laura Lester, M.D., Cedar Park

John LeVasseur, MD San Antonio

Monica Madray, M.D., Georgetown

Amy A. McClung, M.D., Austin

Elizabeth Morris, M.D., Georgetown

Clint Moss, M.D., Sherman, Paris

Breck Thrash, M.D., Dallas, Fort Worth

Bryan L. Townsend, M.D., Austin

  • U.S. Dermatology Partners Rising Stars 2021

Recognized for Dermatology

Matthew Hoffmann, M.D., Longview

Lindsey Hunter-Ellul, M.D., Tyler

Michaela Overturf, M.D., Nacogdoches

Lauren Snitzer, M.D., Sugar Land

Titilola Sode, M.D., Dallas

Valerie Truong, M.D., Dallas, Plano, Corsicana

Greg Walker, M.D., Waco

Dustin Wilkes, D.O., Weatherford

John "Jay" Wofford, MD, Dallas, Plano

About U.S. Dermatology Partners

As one of the largest physician-owned dermatology practices in the country, U.S. Dermatology Partners patients not only have access to general medical, surgical, and cosmetic skin treatment through its coordinated care network, but also benefit from the practice's strong dermatology subspecialty thought leaders and medical advisory board. To be the best partners to its patients, U.S. Dermatology Partners is fervently focused on providing the highest level of patient-first care, and its team, therefore, includes recognized national leaders in areas such as clinical research, psoriasis, and Mohs Surgery. To learn more, visit usdermatologypartners.com.

Media Contact

Jeanne Cunningham, U.S. Dermatology Partners, 2144200655, jeanne@usdermpartners.com

 

SOURCE U.S. Dermatology Partners

0
0
0
0
0

Tags