DALLAS, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- U.S. Dermatology Partners is proud to announce 31 of its doctors are being recognized by their peers in Texas Monthly Magazine. Of those, 22 are being recognized as Super Doctors® in the December 2021 issue of Texas Monthly. Six will be recognized as members of the Super Doctors Hall of Fame. Hall of Fame members are those who have received the award for 10 or more years. As one of the medical field's most prestigious titles, only 5% of the state's physicians receive this designation.
An additional nine U.S. Dermatology Partners doctors were recognized as Rising Stars in the July 2021 issue of Texas Monthly. Doctors recognized as Rising Stars meet the same criteria as Super Doctors and have been actively practicing for 10 years or less. Only 2.5% of all active physicians are selected to the Rising Star list.
Each year, Super Doctors asks doctors across the state to nominate colleagues (excluding themselves) who they would trust for their own medical care. Their research team then investigates independently. Candidates are evaluated based on peer recognition, professional achievement, and disciplinary history. In addition to their skills in patient care, candidates are also rated on their involvement in scientific publications, medical research, participation in lectures, and other professional activities. The highest-ranking nominated physicians are asked to serve on a selection panel of peers, which helps to determine the final list of Super Doctors.
U.S. Dermatology Partners was founded in 2013 and has grown to be one of the largest single-specialty dermatology practices in the country. The group is focused on attracting and retaining the top physicians in the field of dermatology and also includes fellowship-trained Mohs Surgeons and dermatopathologists. The Texas Super Doctors is a unique award, designed to benefit educated consumers seeking exceptional care. Physicians from U.S. Dermatology Partners have been named as recipients of this prestigious award for six consecutive years with a growing number of U.S Dermatology Partners physicians receiving the award each year. U.S. Dermatology Partners can be found in over 50 locations throughout the state of Texas. To find a dermatologist near you go to http://www.usdermatologypartners.com.
U.S. Dermatology Partners Chief Executive Officer Paul Singh stated, "U.S. Dermatology Partners is committed to bringing excellent consumer experiences to dermatology patients. Having 31 of our physicians named to the prestigious Texas Monthly Super Doctors lists by their peers reflects that commitment of providing ethical and exceptional patient care experiences and reaffirms their clinical excellence."
The physicians being honored represent cities throughout the state of Texas including Dallas, Fort Worth, Plano, Sherman, Grapevine, Austin, Georgetown, Greater Houston, San Antonio, Weatherford, and Tyler.
The complete list is published in the December 2021 issue of Texas Monthly.
- U.S. Dermatology Partners Super Doctors Legacy Hall of Fame 2021
Recognized for Dermatology
Lawrence L. Anderson, M.D., Tyler – 17 years
Aaron Joseph, M.D., Pasadena – 16 years
Howard A. Rubin, M.D., Dallas – 17 years
Hans M. Sander, M.D., Austin – 17 years
Dale G. Schaefer, M.D., Austin – 18 years
- U.S. Dermatology Partners Super Doctors Hall of Fame 2021
Recognized for Dermatology
Mark A. Price, M.D., Houston
- U.S. Dermatology Partners Super Doctors 2021
Recognized for Dermatology
Alma Criseida Berlingeri-Ramos, M.D., Tyler
Roopal Bhatt, M.D., Austin
Jessica Dorsey, M.D., Cedar Park
Cindy Greenberg, M.D., Kingwood
Annette Harris, M.D., Bellaire
Aubrey Chad Hartmann, M.D., Cedar Park
Jennifer Holman, M.D., Tyler
Jordan Ilse, M.D., Belton
Laura Lester, M.D., Cedar Park
John LeVasseur, MD San Antonio
Monica Madray, M.D., Georgetown
Amy A. McClung, M.D., Austin
Elizabeth Morris, M.D., Georgetown
Clint Moss, M.D., Sherman, Paris
Breck Thrash, M.D., Dallas, Fort Worth
Bryan L. Townsend, M.D., Austin
- U.S. Dermatology Partners Rising Stars 2021
Recognized for Dermatology
Matthew Hoffmann, M.D., Longview
Lindsey Hunter-Ellul, M.D., Tyler
Michaela Overturf, M.D., Nacogdoches
Lauren Snitzer, M.D., Sugar Land
Titilola Sode, M.D., Dallas
Valerie Truong, M.D., Dallas, Plano, Corsicana
Greg Walker, M.D., Waco
Dustin Wilkes, D.O., Weatherford
John "Jay" Wofford, MD, Dallas, Plano
About U.S. Dermatology Partners
As one of the largest physician-owned dermatology practices in the country, U.S. Dermatology Partners patients not only have access to general medical, surgical, and cosmetic skin treatment through its coordinated care network, but also benefit from the practice's strong dermatology subspecialty thought leaders and medical advisory board. To be the best partners to its patients, U.S. Dermatology Partners is fervently focused on providing the highest level of patient-first care, and its team, therefore, includes recognized national leaders in areas such as clinical research, psoriasis, and Mohs Surgery. To learn more, visit usdermatologypartners.com.
