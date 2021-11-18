HOUSTON, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As people struggle to connect and loneliness becomes an epidemic of its own, short, meaningful interactions are more important than ever. Jerry Brook, Relationship Guru and Author of Good Together: A Journey Through Relationships designed a free App that is a "Game with a Purpose" to help people strengthen their personal and professional relationships in as little as 3, 5 or 7 minute increments.
"As we approach the holidays and the new year, people are searching for ways to connect and find, build and maintain healthy relationships. It's my hope that the "Good Together Game" App will encourage and inspire individuals and groups to cultivate those relationships through fun, personalized interactions," said creator Jerry Brook.
He continued, "People are looking for easy ways to connect with family, friends and co-workers over the holidays and all year long. It's great to give physical gifts, but what about looking beyond traditional gift giving and giving the gift of connection? Feeling connected is important for mental health and well being. That's why I created the "Good Together Game" app as an easy to use tool for cultivating deeper relationships."
Users begin by adding personal and professional relationships in the app. Those relationships are then added to social circles or groups of relationships. The interactions start with four major relationship categories: Family, Friends, Work, and Intimate.
Users can then create their own social circles such as, Parents, Children, Siblings, High School Friends, Work Friends, the possibilities are endless.
Each social circle has a specific set of interactions. There are randomly selected tasks for meaningfully interacting according to the type of relationship.
Players create personal, custom, lists of interactions unique to their social circles. They can select an individual relationship, or an entire social circle, to begin.
The app randomly selects a time frame of 3, 5, or 7 minutes in duration. The app also randomly selects a player from the list of possible players and an item from the list of interactions for that social circle.
The app removes the burden of time and tasks. There is no fear of trying to decide what to do in the moment or of missing out on meaningful connections due to time constraints.The Good Together app is also customizable for each user.
About Good Together App
The "Good Together" App was created to help people strengthen their personal and professional relationship through fun, personalized interactions. It was created by Author and Relationship Guru Jerry Brook. Jerry fuses his relationship experience with a background in analytics to help others maintain better relationships. As an Industrial Computer Controls Specialist, Jerry's experience in problem solving and analytical thinking inspired him to look at relationships in a similar way. In addition, he also draws on his own personal relationships to offer practical, intelligent, and sometimes funny relationship stories and advice. He currently lives in Houston, Texas. Learn more at http://www.goodtogether.com and http://www.JerryBrook.com.
Media Contact
Jennifer Galbraith, +1 239.560.2831, JGalbraith@AlestraMarketing.com
SOURCE Good Together Game