AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prism, the industry leader in live music management software, announced today that it has launched its highly anticipated agency platform. Utilizing a recent $8M Series A fund, Prism adds agency support to its management platform offerings.
The Agency platform takes what Prism has built for venues and promoters and adapts it to the needs of agencies. Agency is a big step towards Prism's vision of providing an end-to-end solution for live music. By connecting the lines between venues, promoters and agencies the entire booking process from hold to contract and settlement is automated through cloud-based, cutting edge technology. Things like manually entering ticket counts are a thing of the past with Prism as they are automatically updated as each ticket is sold. Eventually all redundancies will be eliminated by having offers received through email automatically ported into Prism so there's no data entry or errors in deals or calculations. This allows industry professionals to spend less time on the inefficiencies of concerts and more time on the music.
The platform allows agents to manage offers, create contracts, curate artist information and manage artist bookings all together in one succinct platform enhancing efficiency and streamlining all aspects of the booking process.
During the past year, Prism has Beta tested the agent portal with strategic partner agencies to ensure the platform is built around real agent needs. Their input has informed the platform's features and workflow.
"Prism was launched to streamline the artist/venue booking process," said CEO Matt Ford. "The agency facing side of the platform is a natural evolution that we see creating efficiency in booking talent, contracting and payment for agencies small and large. Our agency Beta Testers have been amazed at the efficiency of their new workflow."
Agency facing features include:
- Artist Roster: allows agencies to manage and track their artist roster, disburse payment, manage announcements, contact lists and more
- Agency Accounting: allows agencies to track commission payments and billing, deposits, settlements, invoices and receipts
- Artist Tools: assists in the creation of event contracts, ticket tracking, scheduling and disbursement of artist documents to promoters/venues such as riders, tax forms, invoices and more
- Advanced Tour/Venue Analytics: allows agencies to now analyze overall tour analytics and gather show information on artists, manage venue capacities at a glance and maintains historical data useful in booking future shows
Venue partners of Prism have shown great excitement in the agency addition as they are able to seamlessly connect via Prism.
About Prism
Prism is the all-in-one live music management software that helps venues, promoters and agents book more shows. The streamlined software offers calendar management, one-click integrations with ticketing platforms, offer generation, budgeting, forecasting, revenue tracking, settlement, task management systems and financial reporting to provide one source of truth and real-time data for event details. Venue managers, promoters, talent buyers and agencies can leverage a solution that brings all of the various pieces of event management into a single, consolidated system that automates the booking process for ultimate efficiency, productivity and profitability. Prism is trusted by over 150 promoters and 1500 venues worldwide including SaveLIve, Pabst Theatre Group, Hartke Presents, IMP Concerts, Z2 Entertainment and many more.
