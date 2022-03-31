Mansfield, Texas-based Ramtech Building Systems, the Southwest's premier design build construction firm for relocatable modular buildings and permanent modular construction, has hired Todd Alexander to serve as the company's structural engineer. Mr. Alexander brings over 30 years of diverse engineering experience to Ramtech, having designed projects ranging from small single-family homes to large commercial structures.
MANSFIELD, Texas, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mansfield, Texas-based Ramtech Building Systems, the Southwest's premier design-build construction firm for relocatable modular buildings and permanent modular construction, has hired Todd Alexander to serve as the company's Structural Engineer. Mr. Alexander brings to Ramtech a broad background in structural design in the development of pre-engineered projects for a wide variety of industrial and commercial applications. His previous work experience also includes the successful management and leadership of a diverse range of engineering and design groups.
Alexander joins Ramtech at a pivotal time for the company as it seeks to grow both its traditional and slab-on-grade permanent modular construction business. "Todd brings to Ramtech over 30 years of relatable experience in the design of buildings using structural steel, concrete, masonry, and heavy timber and logs, along with the use of dimensional wood and light gauge steel primarily used in modular construction," said Roland Brown, Ramtech's Vice President of Design and Development. "His experience with this wide variety of structural systems has enabled him to create designs from small homes to large commercial complexes which will allow Ramtech to continue developing the kinds of projects and products that can facilitate our future growth plans."
Originally from Nebraska, after graduating from Texas Tech University with a degree in Civil Engineering Alexander began his career with RMG Engineers in Colorado Springs, Colorado. In short order he became a Professional Engineer and assumed the role of managing the residential design department. After later moving to Energy Panel Structures in Graettinger, Iowa, Alexander became a Senior Engineer and assumed the responsibility for the structural design of the agricultural, industrial, commercial, and residential buildings that the company sold. Prior to joining Ramtech, Alexander was a Principal Engineer with GreenWorks Inspections and Engineering in Dallas where he was hired to form an engineering department to provide comprehensive consulting services for foundation designs and inspections. Alexander holds professional licenses in nine states and is a member of the American Society of Civil Engineers and the American Forest and Paper Association. He has also participated with multiple building and technical review committees.
About Ramtech and Modular Construction
Since 1982 Ramtech Building Systems has been providing innovative relocatable modular buildings and two types of permanent modular construction for commercial companies, educational institutions, government agencies, and healthcare providers throughout the Southern United States. As a vertically integrated design-build construction company, Ramtech provides full in-house design, a manufacturer direct product, and complete site construction services all within a single-source solution. Ramtech can offer facilities built using permanent modular construction on both a pier and beam or concrete slab foundation. Both options combine the best of off-site manufacturing and on-site construction techniques to produce a building faster and with less cost, but identical in the look, functionality, and life expectancy of a completely site-built structure. By emphasizing a value engineering approach, Ramtech has successfully completed over 4,500 diverse projects of all sizes. For more information, visit the company's website at RamtechModular.com.
