DALLAS, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hotels can now deliver high-bandwidth IPTV content and Internet services to guests over legacy coaxial cabling networks.
ROOMNET provides networking and Wi-Fi solutions for hotels designed to support the most demanding of guest requirements.
As the multi-year renovation of this iconic property comes to the final wing of suites. The hotels IT team were presented with a new challenge. The buildings construction meant that rather than the properties standard infrastructure of CAT 6 cable, these rooms could only be connected over legacy COAX. The suites needed to be equipped with high throughput Internet and reliable connectivity to support Wi-Fi and IPTV solutions.
Nick Janson, Group IT Manager, challenged us to deliver the following:
- An easy to deploy platform which activates in hours with minimal disturbance to the suites during installation.
- No additional cost of cabling.
- Absolute reliability with ease of scalability and carrier-class leading gigabit performance.
ROOMNET and Positron's partnership was the ideal solution to this challenging problem. The Positron ground-breaking G.hn Access Multiplexer (GAM) platform delivers Gigabit Ethernet over coax with minimum disruption to the existing infrastructure.
Backed-up with ROOMNET's premium, global 24/7/365 tailored support package currently enjoyed by Maybourne Group's 3 iconic London and new Monaco property; the group remain in the safest of hands.
Darren King, CEO of ROOMNET had this to say "We believe that Positron's technology will open up opportunities for us to broaden our opportunities in many markets around the world that struggle to deliver high-speed connectivity to guests requiring better in-room Internet experiences and reduce the cost and complexity of delivery. We are excited to work with Pierre and his team to expand our joint footprint."
Pierre Trudeau, President of Positron commented "We are very excited to work with ROOMNET and provide a Gigabit solution over a single coaxial wire in each guest room that combines state-of-the-art IPTV, native support for Wi-Fi access point at a fraction of the cost of alternatives and with no need for construction work."
Both Positron and ROOMNET are exhibiting at HITEC this September in Dallas on booths #1108 and #1006 respectively.
ABOUT Positron Access Solutions
Positron Access Solutions specializes in carrier-grade telecommunications products that increase the bandwidth and the distance at which it can be delivered to subscribers on copper pairs or coaxial cabling within hotels, and residential and office building. Positron's G.hn Gigabit Access Multiplexor (GAM) provides managed non-blocking symmetrical real time Gigabit bandwidth to each guest room and subscriber. Find out more at http://www.positronaccess.com
ABOUT ROOMNET
ROOMNET reimagines the guest TV experience with Apple and its IPTV platform. Delivering a modern, home-away intuitive guest entertainment solution for hotels, guests now enjoy the best of linear TV content alongside access to their own favorites like Disney+, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, TV + and much more. Pick up right where you left off at home as your content now travels with you! Deep in-stay engagement gives the hotel white glove touchpoints with its guests as well as access to new revenue streams transforming legacy guestroom entertainment into a guest engagement and satisfaction powerhouse. Find out more at http://www.roomnet.com
ABOUT THE BERKELEY
When it comes to 5-star hotels in London, The Berkeley is one of a kind. Stunning interiors by A-list designers, afternoon tea with a twist, service that raises a smile… everything about this luxury hotel is refreshingly different. And if you feel like exploring our neighbourhood, all the boutiques and treats of Knightsbridge and Belgravia are on your doorstep.
