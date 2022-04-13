NMHC names Asset Living the fourth largest property manager in the U.S.
HOUSTON, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Asset Living garnered national attention by being named on National Multifamily Housing Council's (NMHC) 2022 Top 50 List —an annual ranking of the country's largest apartment owners, managers, developers, builders, and syndicators. This year's list named Asset Living the 4th largest property manager in the U.S., an exciting climb from last year's ranking, when the firm was fifth on the list.
"We're absolutely thrilled that Asset Living has moved up to the number four spot on NMHC's 2022 ranking," said Asset Living CEO and President, Ryan McGrath. "It felt amazing to be included in the top five in 2021 but improving our ranking over the course of one year is a clear testament to the talent, strength, and dedication of all the people who make up Asset Living."
This year's ranking follows a strong finish to 2021—last year Asset Living acquired City Gate Property Group, JMG Realty, and Echelon Property Group. The acquisition of JMG Realty not only expanded the company's presence in the Southeast but also necessitated a new corporate office in Atlanta. Similarly, acquiring Echelon Property Group prompted the opening of a new corporate office in Denver.
"Expanding Asset Living to new areas of the country has been a real pride point for the team," says McGrath. "We've found that the acquisitions have not only made our team culture even stronger, but each one also adds tremendous value to Asset Living overall, including but certainly not limited to growing our nationwide footprint."
This year is the 33rd issue of NMHC Top 50 lists. NMHC partners with Kingsley Associates, a leading real estate research and consulting firm for the NMHC Top 50's research and analysis. All apartment owners, managers, developers, builders, and syndicators are invited to answer a survey questionnaire that asks about their prior year's activities. Apartment owners, managers, and syndicators are ranked based on their portfolio holdings (either owned or managed) as of January 1, 2022, while developers and builders are ranked based on the number of units started in 2021.
For more details about the NMHC Top 50 lists, visit their website at nmhc.org/The-NMHC-50/.
About Asset Living
Founded in 1986, Asset Living ("Asset") is a Houston-based real estate management firm. With a growing portfolio that includes a multitude of properties across the nation, Asset provides services to a variety of clients that include property management, asset management, receivership, and investment services. Asset is a member of The Institute of Real Estate Management (IREM), and is recognized as an Accredited Management Organization (AMO). To learn more, please visit http://www.assetliving.com.
About NMHC
Based in Washington, D.C., the National Multifamily Housing Council (NMHC) is the leadership of the apartment industry. We bring together the prominent owners, managers and developers who help create thriving communities by providing apartment homes for 40 million Americans, contributing $3.4 trillion annually to the economy. NMHC provides a forum for insight, advocacy and action that enables both members and the communities they help build to thrive. For more information, contact NMHC at 202/974-2300, email the Council at info@nmhc.org, or visit NMHC's web site at nmhc.org.
