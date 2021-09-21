HOUSTON, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Charger Industries USA, Inc. has introduced a new battery monitoring system that can be integrated into different pack configurations for midstream and downhole applications with an intuitive user interface.
Charger's BOLT is a compact data logger for battery packs that monitors total current usage, voltage, temperature, and shock and vibration at high data rates and records each event real-time to flash memory. Featuring intuitive PC software, it automatically downloads logs when the battery is plugged in and lists all logging sessions by start date, session type, description, and duration, with a configurable display of each measurement.
Capable of uploading logs to Charger Connect, an online, cloud-based portal that lets users aggregate and manage battery logs on-demand, from any internet connection, Charger's BOLT Battery Monitor supports multiple logging formats and configurations and can record more than 1,000 logging sessions with log times up to 2,000 hours. Voltages are measured up to 46V, current up to 8000mA, temp. from -50°C to 165°C, vibration (3-axis) up to 200g RMS, and shock (3-Axis) to 200g.
Charger's BOLT is priced according to configuration, quantity, and special requirements. Quotations are available upon request.
