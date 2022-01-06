AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Personify, Inc. ("Personify"), the leader in technology solutions for associations and nonprofits, is proud to announce its inclusion in the Built In 2022 Best Places to Work Awards. The annual program recognizes companies of all sizes in the eight largest tech markets across the U.S. This is the third year in a row that Personify has been named to the 100 Best Midsize Companies to Work For in Austin list.
The winners of the Best Places to Work list are chosen based on an algorithm that uses company data about compensation, benefits and companywide programming. It also weighs criteria that is important to employees including remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI and other people-first cultural offerings.
"I'm proud that we're on this list, and it's a testament to the focus that we've had this past year after acquiring a new company to build an organization that is truly integrated across teams and geographies and create a culture that people value and want to be a part of," said Scott Collison, President and CEO of Personify. "Making Personify a great place to work is essential to our success as individuals and as a company. It will always be our priority."
Personify, which is the largest software provider in Austin that serves associations and nonprofits, focused efforts over the past year to reevaluate company benefits, clearly define the organization's culture, and find ways to support staff in the wake of larger market trends such as pandemic-related burnout. One output from this initiative is a new set of company values that better reflect who Personify is, what they value and what the organization aspires to.
"We are excited to be recognized, once again, as a best place to work in Austin," said Kathy Marshall, Chief People Officer at Personify. "I'm especially proud of our increased focus this past year on ensuring inclusive hiring and promotion practices and creating a robust diversity, equity and inclusion program for the organization as a whole."
To learn more about the Personify's recognition and culture see: https://personifycorp.com/about-us/careers
