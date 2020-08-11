DALLAS, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- There's very little about 2020 that could have been expected, including the RV being the hottest summer travel trend. According to the RV Industry Association, over 25 million Americans hit the open road with their recreational vehicle this summer. Travelers flocked to Facebook Marketplace, Craigslist and even their local dealership to get their hands on a set of wheels that would haul them across the country on an epic summer adventure.
But with summer slowly coming to a close, it's likely that 45-foot room on wheels sitting in your driveway has lost its luster, and inevitable feelings of buyer's remorse are slowly beginning to creep in. You gave #VanLife your best shot, but now it's time to enjoy all that #HotelLife has to offer.
Starting Tuesday, August 11, former road warriors can have their RV "appraised" in exchange for nights on Hotels.com that could be worth up to $5,000! The crappier your set of wheels, the more hotel nights you deserve.
For the chance to get your hunk of junk "appraised" for stays on Hotels.com, share a photo or video of your recreational vehicle with us at www.hotels.com/page/rvrescue/ by Tuesday, August 18, 2020.
"As travel trends continue to evolve, we want to make sure people don't have to give up living their best hotel life no matter how they opt to travel," said Josh Belkin, Vice President of the Hotels.com brand. "We're helping to reward the travelers who might be experiencing a case of buyer's remorse from their summer RV trips, with the experience of a night or two in a luxury hotel, for whenever they're ready to travel again."
Time to say bye, bye roadside service and hello room service! For official terms and conditions, see here.
