DALLAS, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SPOTIO, Inc., the leading field sales software provider, proudly announces its third edition of its signature State of Field Sales Annual Report. The 2022 version of this report compiles survey responses from over two hundred field sales industry professionals to provide unique insights into how the field sales industry is changing. The State of Field Sales report is focused on helping field sales leaders, and companies with outside sales teams understand essential trends and insights needed to adapt to the present and prepare for the future.
When we reflect on the previous years, we see how many professionals felt forced to adapt to the pandemic while facing proclamations that field sales were a thing of the past. This survey concludes that field sales remains relevant and will continue to grow throughout and beyond 2022. It's an insider's dream to understand the significant trends that need to be adapted to stay ahead of the curve for the future.
"This industry keeps you on your toes," said SPOTIO Head of Customer Experience, Alison Cherie. "Being in such a dynamic and competitive industry comes with risk, but with risk comes high reward. If we can equip our audience with knowledge to help them to not only survive but thrive in a rapidly-changing environment, that's a win for everyone."
SPOTIO sees change as an opportunity for growth. According to the survey, over 41% of people surveyed said they still prefer face-to-face communication and see it as the most effective way of prospecting. However, a significant change from previous reports was the new focus on technology to enable better sales performance. When asked what had the largest positive impact on their teams, 33% of respondents said access to new tools and software realized the biggest overall performance boost for their sales efforts. SPOTIO attributes this new emphasis on technology as a sign of how the industry has had to adapt to a post-COVID landscape.
SPOTIO CEO and Founder, Trey Gibson, added that, "Nowadays, being adaptable in field sales is a must. Change can be good for those who embrace it, and it can be a true game-changer for making you more successful and competitive than ever before. Since we are so focused on field sales performance at SPOTIO, we are uniquely positioned to share insights that no one else can provide with the aim of transforming field sales to achieve more."
The information provided in this report is essential and could potentially set you apart in the industry for the years to come. We did all of the heavy lifting, so you don't have to. Get your free copy to ensure your success for 2022 here: https://spotio.com/state-of-field-sales-2022/
About SPOTIO
SPOTIO is the leading field sales engagement platform built for field sales teams to grow pipelines, improve productivity, and close more deals. SPOTIO centralizes field sales team activities and provides sales organizations with the visibility and insight needed to drive revenue. Thousands of customers worldwide rely on SPOTIO to accelerate growth with their field sales teams. SPOTIO is a privately held company based in Dallas, Texas.
Follow SPOTIO on LinkedIn:
https://www.linkedin.com/company/spotio
Media Contact
Amanda Foster, SPOTIO, Inc, +1 214-864-9549, amanda@spotio.com
SOURCE SPOTIO, Inc