PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Prairie View A&M University announced the receipt of a $10 million gift to assist students in their pursuit of successful college completion. The donor, who wishes to remain anonymous, wanted to invest in PVAMU by easing many students' financial burdens.
The pandemic-related trauma and a virtual college experience are impacting student performance, which is being exacerbated by the stress of staying healthy while also applying to graduate school or job searching for their career after graduation.
"I am pleased to announce that the generosity of an anonymous donor will allow the university to establish an initiative to assist juniors and seniors impacted by the COVID-19 crisis to remain enrolled and graduate on a timely basis," said PVAMU President Ruth J. Simmons. "Called Panther Success Grants, these unrestricted funds will be the critical difference in enabling these students to continue and complete their studies."
Job loss due to COVID-19 has, in many instances, impeded working students' ability to pay even small unfunded portions of the cost of college. Where such students face a shortfall in funding, the Panther Success Grants will be able to fill in that shortfall.
More about the Panther Success Grants:
Student benefits include:
- Awards up to $2,000 per semester; $4,000 max annually
- In-state, out-of-state, and international students are eligible for consideration
As a top producer of African American architects, engineers, and nurses, the substantial gift is another confirmation of the pivotal role PVAMU serves in changing underserved students' lives, and the impact and contribution graduates have in the communities they call home.
Details on the award process are located here.
About Prairie View A&M University: Designated an institution of "the first class" in the Texas Constitution, Prairie View A&M University is the second-oldest public institution of higher education in the state. With an established reputation for producing engineers, nurses, and educators, PVAMU offers baccalaureate degrees, master's degrees, and doctoral degree programs through nine colleges and schools. A member of The Texas A&M University System, the university is dedicated to fulfilling its land-grant mission of achieving excellence in teaching, research, and service. For more information regarding PVAMU, visit www.pvamu.edu.
