HOUSTON, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP welcomes Of Counsel Martye Kendrick to its Public Finance & Infrastructure Practice in the Houston office. Kendrick joins the firm from Sara Leon & Associates, PLLC.
"Martye is an exceptional addition to the GT Houston team, and we are excited to have her on board," Houston office Co-Managing Shareholders Shari L. Heyen and Kent Newsome said. "Martye brings with her a deep understanding of public finance and the related legal issues, which will surely strengthen our firm and provide valuable skills to clients."
Kendrick primarily serves as bond counsel and special tax counsel for her clients. She regularly advises water districts, including municipal utility districts, as well as water supply corporations, public utilities, school districts, cities and counties. Kendrick counsels clients in the areas of public finance, public law, commercial real estate development and finance, and tax.
"I'm beyond thrilled to join a firm with such a respected reputation," Kendrick said. "By joining Greenberg Traurig, I now have the opportunity to continue to expand my practice and client offerings. I look forward to working alongside the team of highly knowledgeable Public Finance lawyers and all the future growth possibilities."
Kendrick received a J.D. from Howard University School of Law and an LL.M. in Taxation from University of Denver Sturm College of Law.
About Greenberg Traurig's Public Finance & Infrastructure Practice: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has a national public finance & infrastructure practice that consistently ranks among the top bond, disclosure, and underwriter's counsel firms according to The Bond Buyer's nationwide and statewide rankings. Greenberg Traurig LLP's Public Finance & Infrastructure Practice has been serving the needs of state and local issuers, underwriters, credit providers, bondholders, and conduit borrowers throughout the United States for more than 30 years in virtually every area of public finance. The firm currently has more than 30 attorneys in the Public Finance & Infrastructure Practice in its Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, Minneapolis, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Washington, D.C. offices.
About Greenberg Traurig, LLP – Texas: Texas is important to Greenberg Traurig, LLP and part of its history. With approximately 130 Texas lawyers in Austin, Dallas, and Houston, Greenberg Traurig has deep roots in the Texas business, legal, and governmental communities. Greenberg Traurig Texas works with clients to address their interdisciplinary legal needs across the state utilizing the firm's global platform. The Texas attorneys are experienced in industries key to the state's future, including: aviation, chemicals, construction, education, energy and natural resources, financial institutions, health care, hedge funds, hospitality, infrastructure, insurance, media, medical devices, pharmaceutical and biotechnology, real estate, retail, sports, technology and software, telecommunications, transportation, and video games and esports.
About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GT) has approximately 2,300 attorneys in 40 locations in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. GT has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, diversity, and innovation, and is consistently among the largest firms in the U.S. on the Law360 400 and among the Top 20 on the Am Law Global 100. The firm is net carbon neutral with respect to its office energy usage and Mansfield Rule 4.0 Plus Certified. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com
