LUBBOCK, Texas, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "I have wrestled with the question of the nature and/or existence of god for most of my life. Some concepts of God just did not seem to fit with reality. My seminary training taught me that the Bible was not an infallible "word of god." It was only then when I encountered and understood the concept of social construction that I realized that is how we as humans came up with the idea of God. Since we are only biological beings, biological humanism seemed to me, is a useful counter to the idea of God. I felt it would also be useful to others as well," Norman Orr states.
"How do you know what you know — or what you think you know? Have you ever wondered why you believe in God, why some people don't believe in God, or what it means to be religious? How do you answer the question, 'Who are you?'' Orr asks. In "Embracing Biological Humanism: Abandoning the Idea of God" (published by Archway Publishing) he provides new ways to think about these questions and many more as he promotes the idea of embracing biological humanism.
Orr begins by sharing a syllogism that demonstrates God is an idea created by humans, and therefore, not real. Next, he explores when, how, and why humans created the idea of God. He also answers questions such as "What are the benefits of abandoning the idea that we are special creatures created by God and replace that concept with the premise that we are only biological organisms? What does the cultural artifact of Santa Claus created by humans tell us about the idea of God? What is the concept of social constructionism and how does it relate to the idea of God?"
"Conflict among humans is very rampant. My book offers a way for humans to view themselves, and human culture, in a fashion which would help lead to mutual understanding and respect for each other, thereby reducing conflict," Orr says. When asked what he wants readers to take away from the book, he answers, "An appreciation of who they are as humans and the value that knowledge can afford to human society." For more details about the book, please visit https://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/810032-embracing-biological-humanism
"Embracing Biological Humanism: Abandoning the Idea of God"
By Norman Orr
Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 178 pages | ISBN 9781480898677
Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 178 pages | ISBN 9781480898691
E-Book | 178 pages | ISBN 9781480898684
Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble
About the Author
Norman Orr is retired and enjoys cycling in the Texas Senior Games, where he has won multiple gold medals. He also enjoys flower gardening, writing, and thinking about religion and ethics. With an educational background in theology, history of science, and technical communications, he is able to present a fresh view of the history and nature of humanity. He has written numerous articles for scholarly publications and lives in Lubbock, Texas, with his wife, Bettie.
