DIMMITT, Texas, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Randell Whaley, a Veteran Navy Pilot and cattle rancher who grew up in the Great Plains, has completed his new book "From the Back of a Horse": a gripping tale of an army man turned cowboy.
When Jim Bennett mustered out of the Confederate Army, he longed for the life of a cowboy. Bennett ventured from his hometown in South Carolina, down to Texas where he becomes a cowboy. After several fights with Indians, Bennett gains a reputation for himself. Finding his sweetheart, Bennett struggles to find a balance between his dream job that keeps him away and his dream girl.
Published by Page Publishing, Randell Whaley's compelling tale is a new take on an old western complete with horse fights, cattle drives, and a bit of love.
Readers who wish to experience this intriguing work can purchase "From the Back of a Horse" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
