DALLAS, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Josh Prywes, a Tax Practice of counsel in the Dallas office of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, will speak on a panel at the Financial Executives International (FEI)'s Dallas chapter Private Equity CFO Series, Feb. 17 at 4:30 p.m. CST.
Prywes will participate in the panel titled "The Great Balancing Act," which will cover the potential imbalances the economy is facing in 2022. During the panel, attendees will learn what is driving the economy and financial markets, the risks that are present, and potential scenarios that may play out. Prywes will present alongside UMB Bank's Chief Investment Officer and Executive Vice President KC Matthews.
FEI is a leading association comprised of members who hold positions as chief financial officers, chief accounting officers, treasurers, tax executives, and controllers at companies in every major industry. FEI enhances member professional development through peer networking, conferences, research, career management services, and publications, according to its website.
Prywes focuses his practice on federal, international, multistate, and local tax planning and implementation for both U.S. and foreign companies. Prywes has advised a variety of businesses on the tax implications of inbound and outbound transactions. He regularly structures and negotiates complex partnership and corporate agreements throughout the United States and has experience advising clients on the tax implications of real estate transactions and corporate mergers and acquisitions.
