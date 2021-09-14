FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Every state has influential colleges and universities that college-bound students should consider. But which ones are the best schools in each state?
AcademicInfluence.com ranks the leading higher education institutions offering four-year degrees in each of America's 50 states, District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico here:
The Most Influential Universities and Colleges in Each State
Each state entry contains a ranking of its top five colleges and universities, comprising 256 excellent schools nationwide.
The #1 school in each state:
Alabama — University of Alabama
Alaska — University of Alaska Fairbanks
Arizona — University of Arizona
Arkansas — University of Arkansas
California — Stanford University
Colorado — University of Denver
Connecticut — Yale University
Delaware — University of Delaware
District of Columbia — Georgetown University
Florida — University of Florida
Georgia — Emory University
Hawaii — University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa
Idaho — University of Idaho
Illinois — University of Chicago
Indiana — University of Notre Dame
Iowa — University of Iowa
Kansas — University of Kansas
Kentucky — University of Kentucky
Louisiana — Tulane University
Maine — Bowdoin College
Maryland — Johns Hopkins University
Massachusetts — Harvard University
Michigan — University of Michigan
Minnesota — University of Minnesota
Mississippi — University of Mississippi
Missouri — Washington University in St. Louis
Montana — University of Montana
Nebraska — University of Nebraska–Lincoln
Nevada — University of Nevada, Las Vegas
New Hampshire — Dartmouth College
New Jersey — Princeton University
New Mexico — University of New Mexico
New York — Columbia University
North Carolina — Duke University
North Dakota — University of North Dakota
Ohio — Ohio State University
Oklahoma — University of Tulsa
Oregon — Reed College
Pennsylvania — University of Pennsylvania
Puerto Rico — University of Puerto Rico, Río Piedras Campus
Rhode Island — Brown University
South Carolina — Clemson University
South Dakota — University of South Dakota
Tennessee — Vanderbilt University
Texas — University of Texas at Austin
Utah — Brigham Young University
Vermont — Middlebury College
Virginia — University of Virginia
Washington — University of Washington
West Virginia — West Virginia University
Wisconsin — University of Wisconsin–Madison
Wyoming — University of Wyoming
Visit the page link above to see the schools ranked #2 through #5 for each state. For all college and university rankings within a state, visit the individual state links found on that page.
"State-based rankings matter because in-state student tuition discounts may be considerable," says Dr. Jed Macosko, academic director of AcademicInfluence.com and professor of physics at Wake Forest University. "Other reasons students give for staying within their home state may include closer proximity to family and friends, familiarity with their favorite places, and even a dedication to state schools they'd heard about growing up."
Why do the rankings at AcademicInfluence.com stand out from all other ranking sites? The proprietary InfluenceRanking Engine—innovative machine-learning technology that scours the web's top data repositories to map and objectively measure a school's influence through its students, faculty, staff, and alumni. Students now can access a superior, trustworthy ranking resource that generates unbiased rankings and is resistant to manipulation. See the AcademicInfluence.com About page for further details on the unique capabilities and advantages of this ranking technology.
Other tools for students at the AcademicInfluence.com site:
- Custom College Rankings—create custom school rankings through multiple filter criteria personalized to a student's needs
- College Admissions Consultants Directory—visit the College Admissions Consultants Directory page to find state-based listings of admissions consulting agencies and counselors who can help students get into a choice school.
- Desirability Index—show the degree to which students choose one school over another
- College Strategist—find a student's optimum target, safety, and reach schools
- Interviews—hear insights from top education journalists covering admissions and get admissions tips from experts
AcademicInfluence.com is the preeminent technology-driven rankings site dedicated to students, researchers, and inquirers from high school through college and beyond, offering resources that connect learners to leaders. AcademicInfluence.com is a part of the EducationAccess group, a family of sites dedicated to lifelong learning and personal growth.
Contact:
Jed Macosko, Ph.D.
Academic Director
(682) 302-4945
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/academicinfluencecom-ranks-the-most-influential-universities--colleges-in-each-state-301375927.html
SOURCE AcademicInfluence.com