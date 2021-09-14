Which universities & colleges are the most influential in each state? AcademicInfluence.com ranks each state's top five. Discover a top school near you!

 By AcademicInfluence.com

FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Every state has influential colleges and universities that college-bound students should consider. But which ones are the best schools in each state?

AcademicInfluence.com ranks the leading higher education institutions offering four-year degrees in each of America's 50 states, District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico here:

The Most Influential Universities and Colleges in Each State

Each state entry contains a ranking of its top five colleges and universities, comprising 256 excellent schools nationwide.

The #1 school in each state:

AlabamaUniversity of Alabama

AlaskaUniversity of Alaska Fairbanks

ArizonaUniversity of Arizona

ArkansasUniversity of Arkansas

CaliforniaStanford University

ColoradoUniversity of Denver

ConnecticutYale University

DelawareUniversity of Delaware

District of ColumbiaGeorgetown University

FloridaUniversity of Florida

GeorgiaEmory University

Hawaii — University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa

IdahoUniversity of Idaho

IllinoisUniversity of Chicago

IndianaUniversity of Notre Dame

IowaUniversity of Iowa

KansasUniversity of Kansas

KentuckyUniversity of Kentucky

LouisianaTulane University

MaineBowdoin College

MarylandJohns Hopkins University

MassachusettsHarvard University

MichiganUniversity of Michigan

MinnesotaUniversity of Minnesota

MississippiUniversity of Mississippi

MissouriWashington University in St. Louis

MontanaUniversity of Montana

Nebraska — University of Nebraska–Lincoln

NevadaUniversity of Nevada, Las Vegas

New HampshireDartmouth College

New JerseyPrinceton University

New MexicoUniversity of New Mexico

New YorkColumbia University

North CarolinaDuke University

North DakotaUniversity of North Dakota

OhioOhio State University

OklahomaUniversity of Tulsa

OregonReed College

PennsylvaniaUniversity of Pennsylvania

Puerto RicoUniversity of Puerto Rico, Río Piedras Campus

Rhode IslandBrown University

South CarolinaClemson University

South DakotaUniversity of South Dakota

TennesseeVanderbilt University

TexasUniversity of Texas at Austin

UtahBrigham Young University

VermontMiddlebury College

VirginiaUniversity of Virginia

WashingtonUniversity of Washington

West VirginiaWest Virginia University

Wisconsin — University of Wisconsin–Madison

WyomingUniversity of Wyoming

Visit the page link above to see the schools ranked #2 through #5 for each state. For all college and university rankings within a state, visit the individual state links found on that page.

"State-based rankings matter because in-state student tuition discounts may be considerable," says Dr. Jed Macosko, academic director of AcademicInfluence.com and professor of physics at Wake Forest University. "Other reasons students give for staying within their home state may include closer proximity to family and friends, familiarity with their favorite places, and even a dedication to state schools they'd heard about growing up."

Why do the rankings at AcademicInfluence.com stand out from all other ranking sites? The proprietary InfluenceRanking Engine—innovative machine-learning technology that scours the web's top data repositories to map and objectively measure a school's influence through its students, faculty, staff, and alumni. Students now can access a superior, trustworthy ranking resource that generates unbiased rankings and is resistant to manipulation. See the AcademicInfluence.com About page for further details on the unique capabilities and advantages of this ranking technology.

Other tools for students at the AcademicInfluence.com site:

  • Custom College Rankings—create custom school rankings through multiple filter criteria personalized to a student's needs
  • College Admissions Consultants Directory—visit the College Admissions Consultants Directory page to find state-based listings of admissions consulting agencies and counselors who can help students get into a choice school.
  • Desirability Index—show the degree to which students choose one school over another
  • College Strategist—find a student's optimum target, safety, and reach schools
  • Interviews—hear insights from top education journalists covering admissions and get admissions tips from experts

AcademicInfluence.com is the preeminent technology-driven rankings site dedicated to students, researchers, and inquirers from high school through college and beyond, offering resources that connect learners to leaders. AcademicInfluence.com is a part of the EducationAccess group, a family of sites dedicated to lifelong learning and personal growth.

