Drivers can get a complimentary multi-point inspection for Mazda vehicles and save 5% on recommended repairs at Metro Mazda of Mesquite.
MESQUITE, Texas, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Drivers who are looking for a vehicle inspection in the Mesquite, Texas area can now get a complimentary multi-point inspection at Metro Mazda of Mesquite. In this inspection, the dealership will do a comprehensive review of all the crucial components of a Mazda vehicle. However, if there is a problem that may become serious down the line, customers can rely on the dealership's team of skilled technicians for all kinds of repairs. Moreover, they can save up to $100 on all recommended repairs.
Interested parties must know that this offer is only for Mazda vehicles and is valid until April 20, 2022. Additionally, this coupon cannot be redeemed for cash and is not applicable for tire repairs. Drivers who want to take advantage of this offer can schedule a service appointment and download the coupon from the dealership's website to show at the time of service.
In addition to this offer, Metro Mazda of Mesquite offers several other coupons so that customers can save money on all kinds of automotive services. Drivers interested in getting their Mazda vehicles serviced can contact the dealership's team in Mesquite, Texas, by dialing 972-590-4512 for more information.
