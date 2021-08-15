CEDAR HILL, Texas, August 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Patricia Woods, a Texas native and married mother of four, gives support for adult children who still suffer from childhood trauma, PTSD, and depression like she does. She has completed her new book "Any Love Will Do": a deeply personal account of a harrowing childhood and the lasting effects of poor parenting on young lives impacted by abuse and neglect.
Though Tracey was born to win, she was raised to fail by her own mother. Her mother was a woman who showed no remorse for hurting her, and any displayed emotions from her mother only served as a benefit to her. The physical and mental abuse that Tracey endured caused her to develop severe depression, insecurity, and fear. Her quest for love made her vulnerable to whoever she perceived loved her, and her fear and insecurity made her a target for bullies.
Published by Page Publishing, Patricia Woods' engrossing book is a searing memoir of childhood trauma and a victim's courageous pursuit of safety and happiness.
