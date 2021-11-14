MISSOURI CITY, Texas, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Deacon Minister Sharlae D. Harris shares an insightful collection of poetry with readers in WHAT I FOUND On Thaothrside ($15.99, paperback, 9781662835612; $24.99, hardcover, 9781662835636; $7.99, e-book, 9781662835643).
According to Deacon Minister Harris the poetry featured in her book was a result of being tasked by God to deliver specific inspirations to the world by way of poetry. She explains that her writing is filled with real life visions from the Holy Spirit.
"Since I was a child, I have had many supernatural experiences as well as visions and dreams," said Deacon Minister Harris. "These experiences of good and evil have gotten me to this point and God gets all the Glory. The moments where I thought I would die and not make it out, though many, here I am to tell the testimonies at this appointed time. Dying to myself has been the most intriguing and hardest fought battle that I've ever had to endure."
Deacon Minister Sharlae D. Harris, a Texas resident, enjoys praise and worship music along with gardening and growing things. She appreciates gardening as it allows her to release anxiety and fear from the sense of having a demonic presence around her. Deacon Minister Harris is inspired by the bible scripture, Matthew 28:19-20, and has learned greatly from her personal experiences with the Holy Spirit.
