DALLAS, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT) today announced business results as Chili's® Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy® restaurants continue the process of reopening dining rooms per state and local guidelines.
"As we reopen our dining rooms across the country, our commitment is to do so safely, including training for team members and physical changes in our restaurants. With hospitality in our DNA, we're glad to be together again, but at a safe distance," said Wyman Roberts, chief executive officer of Brinker International. "Our guests are telling us they are glad to be back at the table, too, as demonstrated by increasing sales as dining rooms reopen."
- As of June 8, 2020, there are 873 Chili's restaurants with dining rooms open
- Comparable restaurant sales for these Chili's locations with open dining rooms for the week ended June 3, 2020 are down approximately 11% compared to the prior year
- Chili's continues to outpace the casual dining industry and grow market share. Third-party data indicates Chili's comparable restaurant sales are on average more than 20 percentage points better than comparable restaurant sales for the casual dining industry over the last five weeks
- Chili's has retained more than 70% of off-premise sales after dining rooms have reopened as of the week ending June 3, 2020 compared to the week ending April 29, 2020 when dining rooms had begun to reopen
- The company is generating positive operating cash flow and utilizing it to pay down outstanding debt. The company is also substantially current with all rent obligations
Sales performance for Brinker and its reportable segments are as follows:
COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES
Comparable restaurant sales represents the percentage change in sales at company-owned restaurants:
Comparable Restaurant Sales
Fiscal 20 vs Fiscal 19
Week Ended
4/29/2020
5/6/2020
5/13/2020
5/20/2020
5/27/2020
6/3/2020
Chili's
(42.1)
%
(31.6)
%
(28.5)
%
(25.2)
%
(22.5)
%
(18.9)
%
Maggiano's
(72.1)
%
(73.8)
%
(61.4)
%
(70.8)
%
(66.4)
%
(69.9)
%
Company-owned
(45.9)
%
(37.1)
%
(33.4)
%
(31.7)
%
(28.3)
%
(25.6)
%
Comparable restaurant sales include all restaurants that have been in operation for more than 18 months, except restaurants acquired by the company from franchisees are not included until they have been company owned for more than 12 months. Amounts are calculated based on comparable current period versus same period a year ago.
COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES - CHILI'S OPENED DINING ROOMS
Opened dining rooms comparable restaurant sales represents the percentage change in company-owned Chili's restaurant sales that had dining rooms open during the following weekly periods:
Comparable Restaurant Sales - Chili's Opened Dining Rooms
Fiscal 20 vs Fiscal 19
Week Ended
4/29/2020
5/6/2020
5/13/2020
5/20/2020
5/27/2020
6/3/2020
Chili's
(16.5)
%
(14.4)
%
(14.2)
%
(12.3)
%
(10.3)
%
(10.8)
%
TOTAL COMPANY SALES
Total company sales includes restaurant dining room and off-premise revenues for each brand:
Total Company Sales
Week Ended
(dollars in millions)
4/29/2020
5/6/2020
5/13/2020
5/20/2020
5/27/2020
6/3/2020
Chili's
$
33.8
$
40.1
$
45.2
$
43.8
$
45.0
$
46.6
Maggiano's
$
2.1
$
2.1
$
3.9
$
2.5
$
2.6
$
2.4
LIQUIDITY AND CASH BALANCE
As a result of increased sales and disciplined expense management, the company is now generating average weekly positive cash flow. As of June 3, 2020, cash on hand is approximately $113 million and revolver availability is $429 million, resulting in available liquidity of $542 million.
FORWARD CALENDAR
The company expects to return to its normal quarterly business update schedule. Brinker's next earnings release call for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 will be on August 12, 2020.
ABOUT BRINKER
Brinker International, Inc. is one of the world's leading casual dining restaurant companies. Based in Dallas, Texas, as of March 25, 2020, Brinker owned, operated, or franchised 1,675 restaurants under the names Chili's® Grill & Bar (1,622 restaurants) and Maggiano's Little Italy® (53 restaurants).
