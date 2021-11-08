HOUSTON, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Individuals play a crucial role in shaping today's current events. In Ronald L. Cole, M.D.'s new book, "Universal Spiritual Laws and Healing: Unbreakable God Given Laws That Created and Govern The Universe and Guide You To Create a Loving, Healthy Life and World," he shares his decades of research analyzing the major Universal Spiritual Laws that will help readers reshape their roadmap and encourage them to improve their lives and health in an effective spiritual way.
Throughout the book, Dr. Cole presents how to apply God's given laws, such as the primary law of unconditional love, and how the secondary laws can be used once the prior law is recognized. Readers will be captivated by the path Dr. Cole paves to letting go of negative thinking and embracing the knowledge, wisdom, and truths to enhance physical and spiritual evolution to help improve one's health and healing process. Dr. Cole shares his wisdom from the highly evolved spiritual Goddess of Motherhood, Mercy and Compassion through an evolved ordained minister and certified medium, thus avoiding humankind's ego, greed and desire to control others.
"I wrote my new book because I had been researching Spirituality for over 25 years before I was given the major Universal Spiritual Laws," said Dr. Cole. "Being a physician, I ask about healing aspects of each law. Since these were the laws that created and govern the universe, the importance and necessity of knowing and properly applying the true guidelines of physical and spiritual life was very obvious. As I studied the laws, I realized if I had not previously heard of them after years of research, then others not having studied spirituality had surely not heard of them. Realizing the vast importance of knowing and using the laws in a positive way, I felt I needed to share them with anyone who knowingly wanted to improve their health and life situations and speed their evolvement."
By the end of "Universal Spiritual Laws and Healing," readers will have a step-by-step guide that will encourage them to live the life that an unconditionally loving and forgiving God always provided with the truths and answers to a more evolved physical, spiritual and healthier self. Ultimately, readers will understand how to follow each law that will lead them to a life that was always a part of God's plan for humankind.
"Universal Spiritual Laws and Healing: Unbreakable God Given Laws That Created and Govern The Universe and Guide You To Create a Loving, Healthy Life and World"
By Ronald L. Cole, M.D.
ISBN: 978-1-9822-4911-3 (softcover); 978-1-9822-4912-0 (electronic)
Available at Balboa Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble
About the author
Ronald L. Cole, M.D. went from Civil Engineer to Obstetrician/Gynecologist to birth advocate and longtime Spiritual researcher and author. His detailed scientific research into the spiritual aspects of life has extended over 50 years. Dr. Cole's decades long relationship with a well-known, highly evolved spiritual entity resulted in the writing of his new book, "Universal Spiritual Laws and Healing," and over 500 audio tapes that cover many aspects of physical and spiritual life. He has presented at many conferences and meetings and produced three educational birthing videos and a subliminal tape for enlightenment and growth. Dr. Cole served as an officer in the U.S. Army and was a co-founder of the Spina Bifida Association of America and aided in plastic orthopedic braces research in the Texas Medical Center. As an Obstetrician, he became a birth advocate and performed in-hospital underwater births and provided infant and maternal massage classes. Dr. Cole is now retired from practice and lives with his wife, Karen, and works full-time writing in Florida. To learn more, please visit https://www.universalspirituallawsandhealing.com/.
General Inquiries, Review Copies & Interview Requests:
LAVIDGE – Phoenix
480-998-2600
Media Contact
LAVIDGE, LAVIDGE, 480-998-2600, gconnor@lavidge.com
SOURCE LAVIDGE