DALLAS, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Todd Basile, an Intellectual Property (IP) & Technology Practice shareholder in the Dallas office of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, will speak during a fireside chat at the Energy Drone + Robotics Summit Oct. 25 at 2:30 p.m. CDT.
During the session, Basile will speak alongside ARIX Technologies to discuss the revolutionary impact of autonomous robots on energy infrastructure maintenance with lower costs, enhanced data, and improved safety. ARIX Technologies develops innovative pipeline crawling robots for oil & gas pipeline inspection.
The Energy Drone & Robotics Summit is the "largest global summit of the Energy Drone & Robotics Coalition, who host the only event series exclusively focused on the business and technology of unmanned systems, automation and data/artificial intelligence (AI) in energy operations," according to the event website. Over three days, the summit connects hundreds of worldwide energy & industrial unmanned systems leaders at a time of rapid growth for the sector.
Basile is a technology attorney with more than 15 years of combined experience in the tech and legal industries. He helps technology companies protect and commercialize their innovations across a wide range of industries, including autonomous vehicles, robotics, software, and medtech. He also represents technology investors in M&A deals, negotiates IP licenses and technology development agreements, and assists clients in navigating intellectual property disputes. Basile also hosts Two Minute Tech Law Tips, a vlog dedicated to sharing digestible tech law insights with CEOs, CTOs, and in-house counsel alike.
