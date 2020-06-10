HOUSTON, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Morgan Luttrell, CEO of Stronos Industries, wants to change the political campaign industry in a positive way. The environmentally friendly AMERICAN WAY.
Every election, campaign offices cycle thousands of plastic signs that are distributed around the country to promote a candidate cause. However, a vast majority of that signage contains materials that are not recyclable and end up in landfills.
"I am committed to the sustainability of our planet and country," said Morgan Luttrell. "I felt political leaders needed a company that offered American made, environmentally friendly signage options outside of plastics, and Stronos Industries was born."
As a disabled veteran-owned small business, Stronos Industries provides certified, fully recyclable, biodegradable paperboard specifically engineered and patented for temporary outdoor signage able to withstand months of harsh environmental cycles. An ecologically responsible alternative to coroplast plastics, Stronos Industries signage, comes with vibrant, full-color printing on the same 18 x 24 corrugated and staked signage that campaigns have been accustom to for decades.
"As a disabled veteran, I understand the struggles the veteran community is facing, and I'm committed to their success after service. As our company grows, Luttrell mentions, so does our passion for hiring and training veterans to distribute our products. Eco-friendly American products sourced by American veterans, that's who we are."
Stronos Industries, located in Magnolia, TX, is proud to partner with a woman-owned American manufacturer, equipped to handle campaign orders of more than 2 million, delivered within two weeks. Please reach out to Stronos Industries at morgan@stronosindustries.com to get detailed information on campaign signage.
WWW.STRONOSINDUSTRIES.COM
Morgan Luttrell grew up on a Texas horse ranch with his twin brother, best-selling author, and Navy Seal Marcus Luttrell. Luttrell's strong sense of duty at an early age developed into the desire to serve his country as a Navy SEAL. After graduating from Sam Houston State University with a degree in psychology and philosophy, Luttrell enlisted in the Navy, graduating BUD/s with class 237. After serving as a SEAL for seven years, Luttrell attended Officer Candidate School, after which he became a commissioned officer with Naval Special Warfare. After his 14-year military career, Morgan made it his mission to assist veterans suffering from traumatic brain injuries (TBI's) post-traumatic stress syndrome, chronic pain, and addiction in finding more effective treatments. After retirement, he went on to pursue an advanced degree in applied cognition and neuroscience at The University of Texas at Dallas and graduated with honors. In 2017, Luttrell received his appointment with the Department of Energy as a senior advisor to the Secretary. He recently completed his executive education at Harvard Business School, focused on professional leadership development. Luttrell resides in Texas with his wife and sons.
