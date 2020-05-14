GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinnacle Foundation Repair is proud to announce that it has earned the home service industry's coveted Angie's List Super Service Award (SSA). This award honors service professionals who have maintained exceptional service ratings and reviews on Angie's List in 2019.
"Service pros that receive our Angie's List Super Service Award represent the best in our network, who are consistently making great customer service their mission," said Angie's List Founder Angie Hicks. "These pros have provided exceptional service to our members and absolutely deserve recognition for the exemplary customer service they exhibited in the past year."
Angie's List Super Service Award 2019 winners have met strict eligibility requirements, which include maintaining an "A" rating in overall grade, recent grade and review period grade. The SSA winners must be in good standing with Angie's List and undergo additional screening.
Pinnacle Foundation Repair has been listed on Angie's List since 2019. This is the 1st year Pinnacle Foundation Repair has received this honor.
Service company ratings are updated continually on Angie's List as new, verified consumer reviews are submitted. Companies are graded on an A through F scale in multiple fields ranging from price to professionalism to punctuality.
For over two decades Angie's List has been a trusted name for connecting consumers to top-rated service professionals. Angie's List provides unique tools and support designed to improve the local service experience for both consumers and service professionals.
Pinnacle Foundation Repair is a business founded by a 3rd generation foundation repair expert from 60 years of family legacy in the industry. With over 20 years professional experience of his own, the founder of Pinnacle Foundation repair looks at multiple variables before determining whether foundation repairs are needed, and what customized plan is recommended; if any at all. The Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex has varying types of soil formations, which can require different systems based on the density of the soils, as well as the structure type in question. We pride ourselves not only on our extensive industry knowledge, but also our focus on providing the best customer service in the industry.