Being recently divested from Xome provides LenderX the ability to reshape and improve the state of the self-managed appraisal software industry. With years of experience, LenderX leadership recognizes ongoing changes in the industry and is currently working to both enhance existing tools and develop future products to meet the anticipated needs of lenders, borrowers and appraisers.
Tanoak Capital Partners, LenderX's private equity owner, recognizes the company's potential as a standalone provider of best-in-class SaaS tools and has invested behind experienced management and employees to drive industry-changing improvements. As a standalone business, LenderX is now free to improve and enhance the mortgage lending industry by compressing time, reducing cost for all stakeholders and removing friction existing in current processes.
"While automation helps streamline workflow, LenderX has demonstrated that human decision-making and judgement is key to an effective transaction. LenderX effectively automates the transaction components which make sense and informs decision makers with data to help accelerate optimal closings," said James Favero, Partner at Tanoak Capital Partners. "LenderX has the experience to make partnerships between lenders and appraisers meaningful."
Experience is Everything
One of the first companies in the field, LenderX, has been around longer than any other offering currently operating in the space. Now the company is using that deep experience to launch a campaign of improvement for the industry. LenderX's long list of established customers and its existing tools for the mortgage origination workflow, including appraisal management, quality control, automated valuations and others, provide an exciting launch point for the new standalone enterprise.
With the vast experience and knowledge that LenderX has acquired over more than a decade, this new phase of development promises to positively impact lenders and appraisers by unlocking future opportunities, strengthening relationships and bringing much-needed change and improvement to the mortgage lending space.
