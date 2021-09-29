PLANO, Texas, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, October 6th, Huawei Technologies USA, in partnership with The Economist, will bring together experts for a webinar titled: "Transforming Supply Chains: Domestic Versus Global." The webinar, which will begin at 12 p.m. EDT and can be registered for here, will focus on how global supply chains are shifting amid current disruptions and strategies for mitigating these changes across borders. The event includes a keynote interview with Isabelle Durant, Acting Secretary-General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), moderated by Daniel Franklin, Executive and Diplomatic Editor at The Economist. A panel discussion will follow, featuring Craig Burchell, Senior Vice President of Global Trade Affairs at Huawei Technologies, Suren Thiru, Head of Economics at the British Chamber of Commerce, David Henig, Director of the UK Trade Policy Project at the European Centre for International Political Economy (ECIPE) and Anastasia Kouvela, Managing Director and Partner of BCG London.
Supply chains across the globe have been faced with shortages, trading difficulties and export restrictions, causing them to focus on resiliency and self-reliance. This gradual shift away from an open market approach is expected to have a large impact on the interconnected nature of our world's supply chains and in turn, the economies of scale, specialization and access that comes along with it.
At a point where the future of the supply chain is a pivotal part of the world's conversation, understanding how its transformation affects globalization and various industries, and ways to most effectively prepare and respond to approaching disruptions is critical. Panelists will discuss each of these topics and ultimately share their insights on how global chains will shift across countries.
For more information and to register for "Transforming Supply Chains: Domestic Versus Global," visit: https://eventscustom.economist.com/webinar/transforming-supply-chains/
About Huawei
Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. With integrated solutions across four key domains – telecom networks, IT, smart devices, and cloud services – we are committed to bringing digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world.
Huawei's end-to-end portfolio of products, solutions and services are both competitive and secure. Through open collaboration with ecosystem partners, we create lasting value for our customers, working to empower people, enrich home life, and inspire innovation in organizations of all shapes and sizes.
At Huawei, innovation focuses on customer needs. We invest heavily in basic research, concentrating on technological breakthroughs that drive the world forward. We have more than 188,000 employees, and we operate in more than 170 countries and regions. Founded in 1987, Huawei is a private company fully owned by its employees.
For more information, please visit Huawei online at www.huawei.com or follow us on:
http://www.linkedin.com/company/Huawei
http://www.facebook.com/Huawei
Contact: Kimberlee Bradshaw Archibald / kbradsha@huawei.us
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/industry-experts-to-discuss-the-transformation-of-the-global-supply-chain-301387664.html
SOURCE Huawei Technologies USA