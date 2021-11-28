DALLAS, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Brian M. Cohen, who is board certified by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology and the Sub-Specialty of Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility, has completed his new book "Getting Pregnant Simply and Resolving Recurrent Miscarriage: A Clinician's Advice Based on 50-Years Experience and Many Successes of Working with Infertile Couples": an informative work that describes solutions to be explored in those with recurrent miscarriage in an environment charged with assisted reproductive technology.
Dr. Brian M. Cohen describes the purpose of this work, writing, "It advises patients of simple, diagnostic, and treatment methods for primary infertility. The primary objective is that all couples facing the problem of infertility should have a basic understanding of how each partner is checked, simple options of treatment, and the fundamental information to empower them to receive the most optimal treatment available. When fully investigated, and simple treatment measures fail, they are encouraged to seek assisted reproductive technology. Hopefully, this booklet will enlighten couples with understanding of the fundamental issues that should be applied, to optimize their chances of success in their pursuit of pregnancy."
Published by Page Publishing, Dr. Brian M. Cohen's engaging work provides the fundamental knowledge to assist in the possibility of having a simpler therapy that may help patients struggling with infertility have a viable pregnancy without the need for assisted reproductive technologies.
Dr. Brian M. Cohen has more than fifty years of experience with the use of ovulation induction agents. Although lecturing on many of these topics throughout the world, he has always been at the bedside, personally taking care of his patients. He has brought all this cumulative study, practice, and experience together to synthesize this simple booklet.
Readers who wish to experience this informative work can purchase "Getting Pregnant Simply and Resolving Recurrent Miscarriage: A Clinician's Advice Based on 50-Years Experience and Many Successes of Working with Infertile Couples" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
