ALLEN, Texas, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Annex Cloud, a global, enterprise technical solutions provider of advanced customer retention software and loyalty management solutions today announces a partnership with Bazaarvoice, the leading provider of product reviews and user-generated content (UGC) solutions. The partnership combines Annex Cloud's best-of-breed loyalty software with Bazaarvoice's industry-leading user-generated content solutions, enabling brands to engage customers across the entire lifecycle, generate and amplify more conversion-boosting content, and reward loyal customers for sharing their reviews, answers, recommendations, and more to accelerate growth.
Loyalty is now essential to a brand's growth strategy. Loyalty programs are proven to increase average order value, repeat purchase rate, customer lifetime value—even new customer acquisition. Loyal customers are highly engaged, write more in-depth reviews, and more frequently post content that increases trust and conversions. This partnership allows Bazaarvoice to leverage Annex Cloud's industry leading loyalty software technology to power their customer's loyalty programs. This provides Bazaarvoice clients with a seamless, omnichannel solution for giving consumers the social proof they need while delivering unique one-to-one shopper experiences that build lasting customer bonds and drive growth. This collaboration gives companies a comprehensive suite of loyalty capabilities.
Annex Cloud's Loyalty Experience Platform™ collects first-party data at scale to build a unified 360-degree customer profile that enables brands to create unique, timely, relevant experiences across every touchpoint and keep customers engaged across the entire journey. Leveraging this data to elevate every interaction, across every channel, creates emotional bonds that turn customers into advocates. Loyalty members are more likely to share their positive experiences—and rewarding them for these actions and behaviors gives them even more incentive to share often. Loyalty data provides valuable insights on which behavioral and social actions to reward and what types of rewards would be most valued by customers. Both solutions are enterprise-ready, meaning they're scalable, flexible, and have all the necessary security and compliance controls built in.
"At Bazaarvoice, our goal is to provide the tools brands and retailers need to create smarter shopper experiences across the entire customer journey. Partnering with Annex Cloud made perfect sense as it will allow us to better meet our clients' needs, given their ability to elevate every Bazaarvoice experience, " said Shaun Lin, Director, Channel Partnerships at Bazaarvoice. "Annex Cloud offers the widest range of engagement options, and loyal, engaged customers share better content more often."
"Partnering with Bazaarvoice will allow brands to build true value-based relationships with their customers, delivering unique, relevant experiences that build advocacy. Loyal customers post better reviews, share more content, and refer others more often—so proactively rewarding them for these actions gives other customers valuable insights while building a powerful advocacy engine that drives higher conversions," said Al Lalani, Co-Founder and CEO, Annex Cloud.
Loyalty Experience Platform—An Enterprise Customer Retention Solution that Accelerates Growth
Annex Cloud's Loyalty Experience Platform is the only full-suite loyalty solution that allows organizations to buy just what they need, meaning they can start with a simple value exchange and collect first-party data, then add on more sophisticated omnichannel reward and program types as they grow.
- Modularity: The widest range of engagement modules to build attitudinal, emotional, and empathic connections. Extensible platform allows flexibility and a nimble delivery environment to meet ever-changing needs.
- Comprehensive Engagement Suite: Brands can capture, recognize, and reward all customer actions with referrals, gamification, UGC/survey, influencer management and contests.
- 100+ pre-built integrations: Pre-built integrations with more than 100 market-leading technologies strategically architected to accelerate the delivery of loyalty management programs and meaningful customer experiences.
About Annex Cloud
For more than 10 years, Annex Cloud has been the worldwide leader in technology and service solutions that transform customer loyalty experiences for organizations, extending valued customer engagements, ultimately making beloved brands. Powered by the comprehensive and scalable Loyalty Experience Platform™ solution suite, Annex Cloud customers capture and use zero- and first-party data to seamlessly deliver hyper-personalized experiences across the entire customer journey—from awareness, purchase, and retention to loyalty and advocacy. Supporting its global enterprise clients, Annex Cloud has offices in the US, Germany, and India. The company is recognized by industry respected organizations and integrates with more than 100 market-leading technologies. Discover more at http://www.annexcloud.com.
About Bazaarvoice
Thousands of the world's leading brands and retailers trust Bazaarvoice technology, services, and expertise to drive revenue, extend reach, gain actionable insights, and create loyal advocates. Bazaarvoice's extensive global retail, social, and search syndication network, product-passionate community, and enterprise-level technology provide the tools brands and retailers need to create smarter shopper experiences across the entire customer journey. Clients partner with Bazaarvoice to leverage its unsurpassed network spanning every part of your customer's journey. Across retail, social, online, and in-store, Bazaarvoice connects 11,500+ of the world's leading brands and retailers with their customers. In more ways. Better ways. More impactful ways. Learn more at http://www.bazaarvoice.com.
