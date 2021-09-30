DALLAS, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kick-off the Halloween season with a fun and socially-distant fundraiser for a good cause. Individuals can BOO friends and neighbors starting October 1, 2021 by secretly leaving a BOO sign in their front yard. Once they've been BOOed, it's their turn to BOO someone else. Instructions on how to join the fun are on the back of the sign and the goal is to have a BOO sign on every lawn in the neighborhood!
For only $20, members of the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex can now reserve their BOO sign through Children's Health http://www.childrens.com/boo. Individuals can find a pick-up location closest to them during checkout by searching the zip code of their home, work, or school address. They will then select a convenient pick-up date and time, and instructions on how to collect a reserved BOO sign will be in the confirmation email.
"We love sponsoring the BOO Yard Sign Challenge every year. As a mom, I've taken my sons to Children's Health facilities. Those experiences made me more aware of how their technology and attention to detail make the kids feel special," says Neighborhood Credit Union Senior Vice President of Marketing & Communications, Jessie Swendig. "Children's Health serves hundreds of thousands of pediatric patients every year, and it makes me proud that our members and community are able to make a difference for the kids."
Take part in the 2021 giving season and Neighborhood Credit Union will match donations dollar for dollar up to $25,000. Reserve a BOO Yard Sign now or visit Children's Health at http://www.childrens.com/boo to donate and find ways to get involved in this amazing cause.
As an active part of the community for 91 years, Neighborhood Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial organization serving the state of Texas with branch locations in Collin, Dallas, Denton, Ellis, and Tarrant counties. With assets topping $1 billion, Neighborhood Credit Union has a continuously growing membership of 56,000. For more information, call (214) 748-9393 or visit our homepage.
Media Contact
Jessie Swendig, Neighborhood Credit Union, 214-748-9393 Ext: 1119, jswendig@myncu.com
SOURCE Neighborhood Credit Union