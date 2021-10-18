FRIENDSWOOD, Texas, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Thomas C. Tucker, Ph.D., has spent the last five years as an on-call hospital chaplain, beginning in the emergency department and quickly expanding into the neonatal intensive care unit and, most recently, the COVID-19 intensive care unit. In his new memoir, "A Conduit: Diary of an Emergency Department Chaplain," he offers a window into his experiences working alongside medical care teams to meet the spiritual and comfort needs of thousands of patients and their families.
Tucker draws from the ministry of Jesus Christ to identify three qualities essential of anyone in a position to serve others: compassion, action and faith. Blessed with the opportunity to be a conduit of these Christ-like traits, Tucker takes readers through his landmark cases as well as stories of end-of-life and ecumenical care that illuminate the transformative power of prayer and personal connection.
"A Conduit" also focuses on the importance of teamwork and collaboration with hospital staff. Tucker recounts stories of moving equipment, giving directions to critical and trauma care locations and delivering pillows, blankets and refreshments, all of which take the stress off busy nurses and doctors and ensure patients and families receive the best possible care.
Through his book, Tucker imbues a deeper appreciation for hospital chaplains as members of the medical team and inspires those with an interest in chaplaincy to pursue the role. For others, he encourages them to tap into their own spiritual gifts and discover how they can be used in service to others.
Ultimately, "A Conduit" is a moving collection of stories about compassion, action and faith in practice.
About the author
Thomas C. Tucker, Ph.D. serves as a volunteer chaplain in a large regional hospital, providing both spiritual and comfort care to patients and their families as well as support and assistance to the medical team. He has distributed over a gross of NIV large print Bibles to patients and offered prayer and comfort to over 10,500 patients. To learn more about Tucker, please visit thomasctucker.com.
