CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Sahadi Legal Group, helping victims of negligence get the justice and compensation they deserve, today announced attorney R. Reagan Sahadi and his wife, Dr. Mary Margaret Ara, have donated money earmarked for the rehabilitation of the WWII memorial on the grounds of the Courthouse in the City of Goliad, Texas. This follows their purchase of the First National Bank building as they continue to breathe new life into the historically important area, which also holds a sentimental place for the generous couple.
There are countless memorials and monuments throughout the world commemorating the sacrifices and the triumph of the Allied forces of the Second World War, which spanned from 1939 to 1945. 16 million members of the Armed Forces of the United States of America served in the conflict with 405,399 of them giving their lives. By donating funds with the purpose of restoring the World War II Memorial in Goliad, R. Reagan Sahadi and his wife Mary Margaret Ara, M.D. - a Goliad native - recognize the importance of the city's contribution to the world.
The monument currently stands at the northwest corner of the Goliad County Courthouse square, at the intersection of S Commercial Street and N Courthouse Square. The large gray granite memorial marker is dedicated to the soldiers and sailors who set off to war from Goliad County but lost their lives in that service. There are three sections: the center stone delivers a dedication while the two side stones list the rank and names of the Goliad heroes.
"World War II touched every corner of our country - including this special community. It's more important now than ever to honor these heroes of the Greatest Generation and remember the ultimate sacrifice they were willing to make for our ability to live free now," said R. Reagan Sahadi, Attorney at Sahadi Legal Group. "We just love the community of Goliad and we will continue to find ways that we can help and honor this community."
The memorial has two broken vases as well as a need to be cleaned. The funds, which were donated at the Goliad County Commissioners Court meeting, also include power washing and cleaning other monuments located on the courthouse square. Not addressed at the meeting, but Sahadi is keeping in mind for future donation is the broken lighting system.
Sahadi, a personal injury attorney, was named for the third consecutive year to the 2021 Texas Super Lawyers list. The Sahadi Legal Group is also planning a permanent office in Goliad in 2022.
Inscribed on the Memorial:
"Because these sons of Goliad Co. gave their lives in World War II that freedom might live, the citizens erected this memorial and dedicated it to their undying hopes and everlasting memories."
Mr. Sahadi and his wife's gift will make sure those hopes and memories live on.
For more information please visit http://www.sahadilegal.com
About Sahadi Legal Group
The Sahadi Legal Group was founded by Reagan Sahadi on the idea that clients deserve more than just representation in the courtroom or around the negotiation table. The Sahadi Legal Group has a wealth of experience representing victims of catastrophic accidents.
Since 2009, Reagan Sahadi's verdicts and settlements in cases have exceeded $200 million for his clients. From car accidents to tire defects, the Sahadi Legal Group aggressively pursues each claim for clients with finesse. The Sahadi Legal Group is ready to put their expertise and passion to work for you. The legal team at the Sahadi Legal Group has over 45 combined years of experience.
The dedicated staff will be with you every step of the way to help you understand the process and keep you informed. http://www.sahadilegal.com.
Media Contact
R. Reagan Sahadi, Sahadi Legal Group, 8889753331, info@reputationrhino.com
SOURCE Sahadi Legal Group