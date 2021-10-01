PLANO, Texas, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Springfree Trampoline announces a partnership with Susan G. Komen® to join the fight against breast cancer and launch an exclusive Limited Edition Pink Trampoline in honor of those touched by the disease.
October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. This year, it is estimated that more than 283,000 people in the United States will be diagnosed with breast cancer and about 44,000 people will die from it. Breast cancer is the most common cancer diagnosed among U.S. women and is the second leading cause of death among women after lung cancer.
"As a national retail brand we're in a unique position to reach thousands of people to raise awareness for a disease that impacts so many people every year. We know our customers will enjoy having this exclusive trampoline in their backyards as they join us in supporting this worthy cause. We're also looking forward to attending the Dallas MORE THAN PINK Walk® as a team on October 23rd and being an official partner and friend of Susan G. Komen for the next year," says Springfree Trampoline North America VP of Marketing, and breast cancer survivor, France Jacot. Springfree Limited Edition Pink Trampolines launch October 1st and hope to inspire customers to raise awareness and save lives.
You can also show your support for Breast Cancer Awareness Month by wearing pink, attending a local walk or fundraiser event, donating to a charity, or sharing resources on social media. Do your part this October to make an impact, your support won't go unnoticed.
To shop Springfree Limited Edition Pink Trampoline visit: http://www.springfreetrampoline.com
To learn more about Breast Cancer, how to donate or join a walk visit: http://www.komen.org
About Springfree Trampoline™:
Springfree Trampoline is the world's safest, highest quality and longest lasting trampoline. Redefining backyard play and helping families go outside and be active through innovation rooted in safety and quality, Springfree Trampoline's patented safety design is the only trampoline on the market that eliminates 90% of all product related trampoline injuries. Springfree Trampoline is available in Springfree Retail stores and via select retailers and e-tailers across the United States. To learn more about Springfree Trampoline, find a store near you or to purchase online, go to http://www.springfreetrampoline.com or call 1-877-JUMP-SAFE. 'Like' us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.
About Susan G. Komen®
Susan G. Komen® is the world's leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy's life, Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow's cures. Visit komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social at ww5.komen.org/social.
Media Inquiry Contact:
France Jacot
Vice President of Marketing, NA
Springfree Trampoline
612-799-9194
Media Contact
MARISSA AVELAR, Springfree Trampoline, +1 (469) 231-5056, MAVELAR@GOBASPORTS.COM
SOURCE Springfree Trampoline