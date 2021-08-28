AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Experience Care, a software vendor, launched an online electronic health record training course for nurses in long-term care (https://levelup.experience.care/). This tech solution is an unconventional attempt to alleviate the impact of a staffing crisis with no end in sight.
Turnover is the most pressing issue in nursing in general, but in no area is it as bad as long-term care. An article published in Health Affairs last March put the annual turnover rate in nursing homes at a staggering 128 percent. And a survey from July conducted by the American Health Care Association found that 94 percent of nursing homes are facing staffing shortages.
The crisis-level staffing shortage caused by COVID-19 is bound to get worse following President Joe Biden's recent vaccination policy that will cut Medicare and Medicaid funding to nursing homes with unvaccinated staff members. An exodus of nurses from the industry is likely to follow. Many have taken to social media to voice their dissatisfaction and unwillingness to comply. One post on a popular Facebook for long-term care contained hundreds of heated comments.
The staffing crisis means that nursing homes, which largely rely on EHRs, must retrain nurses every few months. This is expensive, time-consuming, and dangerous, as nurses with less experience with this advanced software are more likely to fail to document important resident information.
Experience Care decided to fund over 1,000 hours of research conducted by experts with a combined 275 years of experience in long-term care. They produced LevelUp (https://levelup.experience.care/), a series of courses that teach nurses how to use the NetSolutions EHR to chart medications and treatments, personalize ancillary orders, navigate their point of care system, and manage invoicing. "A lot of procedural stuff can't be taught on the floor," said Trevis Cleary, a customer success expert at the company. "LevelUp shows exactly how the software is to be used, and it demands that they are competent in using the software."
LevelUp courses on eCharting, interdisciplinary progress notes, eCharting and more are available at any time and in any location. "These nurses have multiple jobs and often work from 2 P.M. to 10 P.M.," said Oliver. "Having online training means they can work around their schedules and take less time from outstanding staff members whose presence is really needed on the floor." LevelUp uses written material, quizzes, and videos that can be viewed over and over again. Courses are customized based on various roles, like MDS nurse, human resource coordinator, or billing.
Because it has been made absolutely free regardless of whether one is an Experience Care customer, LevelUp will save facilities thousands of dollars in training per nurse turnover and likely get better results, as online training has been shown to be more effective than classroom training (https://resourcelearning.co.uk/why-is-online-learning-better-and-more-effective-than-classroom -learning). Future courses that will be available to the general public include educational series on MDS assessments, FTags, and PDPM.
About Experience Care LLC: Founded in 1969, Experience Care LLC is one of the largest providers of electronic health records, revenue cycle management, and financial systems to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living, continuing care retirement communities, long-term acute care, and other long-term care organizations in the U.S. Experience Care's mission is to make every long-term care organization a fulfilling place to live and work by helping maximize financial success and compliance to achieve the best teams, care, and outcomes.
