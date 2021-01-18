THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE: NR) announced today that it will release its fourth quarter 2020 results on Thursday, February 11, 2021 after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, the Company has scheduled a conference call, which will be broadcast live over the Internet, on Friday, February 12, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern / 9:00 a.m. Central.
Newpark Resources Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call
Friday, February 12, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern / 9:00 a.m. Central
Live via phone – By dialing 412-902-0030 and asking for the Newpark Resources
For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay will be available through February 26, 2021 and may be accessed by dialing 201-612-7415 and using pass code 13715265#. Also, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at www.newpark.com for 90 days.
Newpark Resources, Inc. is a geographically diversified supplier providing products, as well as rentals and services to a variety of industries, including oil and gas exploration, electrical transmission & distribution, pipeline, renewable energy, petrochemical, and construction industries. For more information, visit our website at www.newpark.com.
Gregg Piontek
Newpark Resources, Inc.,
281-362-6800